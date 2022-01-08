As out-of-town group courts Metra, county officials navigate management privatization option

All week long members of the entertainment venue industry have been in Billings talking up MetraPark.
Representatives with Oak View Group, a venue management and event programming company based in Los Angeles, have been meeting with organizations that regularly use facilities at MetraPark — like the Chase Hawks rodeo folks — and pitching them on the idea of OVG managing the facilities.
Yellowstone County officials along with residents and MetraPark users have been hotly debating future management of Metra since county Commissioner Don Jones revealed a plan in early November to explore the option of privatized management.
That announcement caught many by surprise. And a small group of residents want to know what led up to that announcement, accusing Jones and fellow Commissioner Denis Pitman of working out a deal to privatize behind closed doors and in violation of Montana's open meeting laws.
"You could tell they'd made their mind up on this," said Marty Connell, a local developer who launched a petition against Jones in December to have him recalled from office.
Connell has been friends with all three commissioners, Jones, Pitman and John Ostlund, and he said it was a conversation with Jones in October that raised his suspicions.
In the conversation, Jones explained his idea to privatize management for MetraPark and told Connell he and Pitman had talked about it and concluded it was the best move. Connell asked what Ostlund thought of the idea and Jones answered that he hadn't told Ostlund yet.
If Jones and Pitman had met and decided on a course of action without notifying the public first they would be in violation of Montana open meetings law, Connell said. It was on those grounds that he filed his recall petition.
Both Jones and Pitman flatly deny having conversations about privatizing management.
"There was never any private meetings where we said, 'It's done,' " Pitman said.
Jones disagreed with Connell's characterization of their conversation, saying he spoke with Connell not about Pitman being on board but about the need to bring Ostlund on board.
Privatizing management had been on the periphery around MetraPark for more than a year.
Currently, Yellowstone County is nearly two years into a master plan process that could dictate a major overhaul for MetraPark and guide what happens to the complex for the next 50 years. MetraPark is the single largest engine of economic activity for the county, generating roughly $600 million a year in economic activity across the region.
Along with the development of the master plan, longtime MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher retired last month, a move he announced two years ago.
All three commissioners saw the master plan process and Dutcher's retirement as an opportunity to look at various management options for the future, including privatization.
Getting right MetraPark's revitalization and future management couldn't be more important, each has said.
In 2020, Oak View Group contacted the county and pitched its services to help Metra book more shows throughout the year, through Oak View Group Facilities.
OVG Facilities, a division of Oak View Group, launched in 2015 to offer resources and access to events for venues that don’t use a management company. They work with facilities across the U.S. and abroad to bring in music, sports, and other events.
The county signed a five-year contract with OVG to book shows for MetraPark, and in the process of learning about OVG and negotiating the deal, the company talked about its management services.
"They've always thrown (it) out there," Jones said.
"It was like, 'Wow, they also do management', " Pitman said.
Frustration with management at Metra has long simmered with Jones and Pitman, the two newest members of the county commission. Pitman said he often takes walks around the facility to pick up trash that hasn't been cleaned up. Jones said he ended up helping park cars in the VIP lot on the night of the Luke Combs concert in September, a situation he described as a total fiasco.
Jones has pointed to past sloppy management, using as an example the disappearance from the MetraPark arena of a bank deposit bag with $7,000 inside. It was never found, Jones said.
Some Metra staff members have complained about what they feel to be micromanagement bordering on harassment by the two commissioners. Pitman came down to the facility at one point last summer and told at least two workers that if staff didn't shape up then the county was going to privatize.
Pitman doesn't deny the incident happened, but he said how it was characterized is wrong. It was never directed as a threat or meant to intimidate, he said. Rather, Pitman said he was making the point that if the current system at Metra wasn't working then the county would look at other options, like privatization.
Word of the incident got to Ostlund so he invited Metra management and staff members to be at the next commissioners discussion meeting on Aug. 9 where he brought up Pitman's comments.
During the meeting, Ostlund expressed his frustration that Metra staff was being browbeat with threats of harassment and he asked Pitman if he was exploring privatization. Pitman told Ostlund he wasn't.
Jones said the moment caught him off guard; it wasn't on the agenda, he said.
At that point Jones decided he ought to investigate the option of privatizing. He took two trips at the end of the summer to Casper, Wyoming, and to Nampa, Idaho, to see their facilities, both of which were publicly owned but privately managed.
"Nobody knew I was going down there," Jones said.
He wanted someone with him who was familiar with MetraPark so he contacted Rick Reed, a past president and current member of the MetraPark advisory board. The two saw operations at both locations and Jones left impressed with what privatization could do.
At the November meeting when Jones announced his intentions to explore privatization of management, Reed told commissioners about the trip. He was impressed with what he saw at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, and the way privatizing the facility there had been handled and was working for the city, he said.
Privatizing works, he told them. He then pointed out that running a facility publicly also works. He told commissioners their job was to find the right fit for Yellowstone County.
Jones believes that just what he's doing.
In November the county issued a request for qualifications and information from private groups interested in managing the county's events facilities and on Jan. 18, the county will issue a request for quotes, asking private groups what they would charge and how they would manage the complex.
At that meeting, commissioners will hold a public hearing on the request for qualifications and information. Ostlund requested the hearing, specifically indicating that it would be for the public to ask questions for the commissioners to answer.
Jones welcomed the hearing and has defended his process the whole way. He says the county is on parallel tracks, exploring the future of the park's management.
One track is the request for information and quotes from potential management companies. The other track is an organizational analysis of MetraPark that studies how it's managed, how it's run and how it's viewed by users.
That study was approved by the county at the end of November and is currently underway.
Jones has stressed that his mind has yet to be made up on privatization. By nature he's a conservative, he said. Broadly, he believes the private sector does a better job providing services than government.
"Do I lean that way? Yes," he said.
That doesn't mean he's decided on MetraPark's future management.
"I want to see in writing what they're going to do," he said of OVG.
If it doesn't work, the county will explore other options, he said.
"At the end of the day I'm here for the taxpayers," he said.