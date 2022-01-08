As out-of-town group courts Metra, county officials navigate management privatization option

Pitman doesn't deny the incident happened, but he said how it was characterized is wrong. It was never directed as a threat or meant to intimidate, he said. Rather, Pitman said he was making the point that if the current system at Metra wasn't working then the county would look at other options, like privatization.

Word of the incident got to Ostlund so he invited Metra management and staff members to be at the next commissioners discussion meeting on Aug. 9 where he brought up Pitman's comments.

During the meeting, Ostlund expressed his frustration that Metra staff was being browbeat with threats of harassment and he asked Pitman if he was exploring privatization. Pitman told Ostlund he wasn't.

Jones said the moment caught him off guard; it wasn't on the agenda, he said.

At that point Jones decided he ought to investigate the option of privatizing. He took two trips at the end of the summer to Casper, Wyoming, and to Nampa, Idaho, to see their facilities, both of which were publicly owned but privately managed.

"Nobody knew I was going down there," Jones said.