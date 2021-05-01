As pandemic eases, families with loved ones in care homes finally reuniting

As of Wednesday, two units at St. John's were in outbreak status after almost eight weeks without a case, said David Trost, President and CEO of St. John's United. Because vaccination rates in Yellowstone County haven't gotten to recommended levels, facilities will continue to see COVID-19 cases, Trost said.

So far, the number of registered visitors has grown to 200.

"I normally come three to four times a year," Dubinsky said. "So, this last year in particular has been so difficult — not getting to come for his birthday, not getting to come for the holidays, things like that."

Tallman said he's happy to see his daughters.

"We get together right here in my room and it's a really marvelous thing," he said.

Highgate Senior Living resident Lena O'Dea and her son Bob O'Dea were finally able to meet in person in April after spending months visiting through a window. Both are fully vaccinated.

Complying with restrictions was an adjustment, since Bob O'Dea was used to visiting his mother multiple times a week. He's had to put his full trust into Highgate staff to take care of his mother when he couldn't be there.