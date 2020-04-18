As seniors stay home and services move to no-contact, officials fear effects of social isolation

Maureen Anderson lives alone with her cat in an apartment in the Billings Heights.
She has one brother in Billings, who can typically visit her about once a week. All other socialization has been cut for Anderson, who has been staying at home since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Montana.
The 69-year-old has degenerative spine disease, which causes her to have mobility issues and chronic pain. She uses outreach services for help with housework, grocery shopping and travel to doctor’s appointments.
Since mid-March, many of those services have been canceled or drastically altered to limit exposure of COVID-19 to Billings’ elderly population. Anderson has been feeling the effects of the limited contact — even something as small as having someone come tidy her kitchen.
“I really miss them coming because there’s no one to talk to. At least they’d come for two hours and you could associate with and talk to,” Anderson said. “I miss them. Now you’re totally alone.”
Anderson said she’s been anxious and lonely since the stay-at-home order forced her to stay in her apartment and curtailed services for her.
The novel coronavirus doesn’t target a specific demographic, but those who have underlying conditions or compromised immune systems are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the new disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All but two of the 10 reported COVID-19 deaths in Montana as of Friday were people older than 65. Yellowstone County's first death, reported Friday, was a man in his 50s, the youngest reported person to die in the state from the new coronavirus. The other case was a person in Toole County, where officials did not report the person's age.
As of Monday, a little more than half of Montana's cases were in people 50 years or older.
On Friday, the number of cases in Montana had reached 422.
Almost 80% of deaths in the U.S. have been in patients who are 65 or older as of Friday, according to provisional data from the CDC.
In Montana, measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a stay-at-home order that shuttered non-essential businesses and asked Montanans to stay home if possible.
The senior population that lives alone in homes are often most reliant on outreach services and programs like Meals on Wheels. With the stay-at-home order and CDC guidelines, caregivers are grappling with a new set of challenges.
Weighing the safety of the elderly population with getting them essential services has been a double-edged sword, said Mike Larson, the executive director for the Yellowstone County Adult Resource Alliance.
“It’s difficult for me to wrap my mind around,” Larson said. “We’re taking steps to keep seniors from coming to (senior centers); to stay at home. But at the same time were increasing social isolation, which I know is such a problem.”
As health officials urge social distancing many seniors are now feeling the effects of isolation more than others, he said.
Social isolation for seniors can turn dire, leaving providers scrambling to find no-contact ways to provide essential services and socially engage with them, like weekly calls from phone buddies, letter writing campaigns, and online exercise courses.
Adjusting Services
Both Big Sky Senior Services and the Yellowstone County Adult Resource Alliance are essential services under the governor’s stay-at-home order, and they have continued operating with limited services.
Most "non-essential" services have been canceled for both organizations.
The resource alliance closed 11 meal sites across Yellowstone County following Yellowstone County’s closure of businesses. The sites served about 200 meals to seniors daily.
The Billings Community and Senior Citizen Center closed March 16, and programs have since been canceled.
As most services move to remote offerings, the Meals on Wheels program and Pantry Pals — both through the alliance — have seen a spike in demand, Larson said.
Volunteers were delivering about 200 meals a day with Meals on Wheels as of Monday, thought more people are requesting the service daily, Larson said.
The pantry pals program, which was relatively small, has tripled in the past few weeks as more seniors ask for help shopping, he said.
For Meals on Wheels, volunteers are leaving the meals on the front door and leaving, allowing for virtually no contact with seniors.
Similarly, Big Sky Senior Services has stopped providing services in-home to seniors, including light house work, and help with laundry or trash disposal.
Some allowances have been made, like bathing assistance for home bound seniors who have mobility issues. Precautions are taken like reducing the service to only once a week, and making sure the caregiver wears personal protective gear and is screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Big Sky Senior Services has ramped up grocery deliveries for seniors, director Denise Armstrong said. Groceries are left outside homes near the door, and little to no contact is made with the senior.
And while those services are acknowledged as essential, Larson said usually getting groceries or meals to seniors is only half the purpose.
“To me, Meals on Wheels is part nutrition and part checking in on people,” Larson said.
Isolation
Social isolation and loneliness can be dire for seniors. As a demographic, seniors tend to be more socially isolated from their peers than others. Isolation can exacerbate existing health conditions and lead to self-neglect, depression or despondency.
The most vulnerable are "orphaned seniors" — seniors without family or close contacts. Orphaned seniors, who typically live alone, are especially dependent on programs and services to socialize.
In Yellowstone County, about 25% of the approximately 320 seniors who utilize Big Sky Senior Services are orphaned seniors, Armstrong said.
Maureen Anderson, the Billings Heights resident who lives alone, does have her brother and gets calls from her daughter, but for the most part she’s been completely isolated since the new coronavirus hit. Loneliness and anxiety have begun to take over.
She’s worried her brother will get sick. She often overthinks having her bedroom window open, worried the virus will become airborne. She feels anxious while watching the news.
“You just have to try and be strong. So far I’ve been doing a good job,” she said. “I have my cat. Thank God for him or I’d have nobody.”
Abuse
Isolation can also increase the likelihood of elder abuse. Service providers, or people who regularly care for and see the elderly, are often the ones who notice and report those issues.
“We’ve found people that fell, and no one else would have been there for weeks under normal circumstances,” Larson said, of the Meals on Wheels program.
Elder abuse can come in many forms. It can be financial exploitation, physical or mental abuse or neglect.
Adult Protective Services are still active and working in Montana communities, according to bureau chief Michael Hagenlock.
APS can intervene on abuse cases, but like other agencies it often relies on initial reports from those close to the senior.
“It does create a bit of a barrier that we have to overcome,” Hagenlock said.
Typically, the first tactic of an abuser is to isolate a victim; that means the stay-at-home order has made seeing abuses harder for all ages. School children aren’t interacting with teachers, who are mandatory reporters. And, people experiencing domestic violence may find it harder to reach out for help.
For seniors who live alone, care providers are often the first to notice the warning signs of abuse.
A volunteer who serves a daily lunch to a senior citizen might notice if they appear to be losing weight or if a regular fails to show up a few days in a row.
Someone who delivers Meals on Wheels regularly might notice if a meal goes untouched.
A caregiver entering the home can see flags for abuse or gain the confidence of the senior, who might then confide in the caregiver.
Once caregivers notice the signs, they can report the abuses to Adult Protective Services.
But now, those points of contact have all but disappeared.
”Right now that’s biggest problem. When we don’t have other interactions in lives to pick up on potential abuse, it’s very dangerous,” Armstrong said.
Phone scams that typically prey on vulnerable adults have been rampant, she said. Educating seniors on the newest scams, or learning if a senior has been victim to a scam, is also difficult under the stay-at-home order.
“Usually if caregivers go into a home and this client became a victim of a phone scam they would share that with the caregiver,” Armstrong said. “They’re probably not going to share that in a short check-in phone call.”
Hagenlock urged people to check up on their disabled or elderly neighbors frequently and report to APS or police if something seems awry.
“I cannot stress this enough: We have to watch out if something doesn’t look or feel right,” he said.
Bringing activities to seniors
To help bridge the gap and bring some socialization to seniors, Larson and Armstrong have both implemented weekly outreach calls to seniors for their organizations.
“We hope that through our weekly phone calls and contacts they will share any concerns they have with us,” Armstrong said.
Earlier in April, Big Sky Senior Services also started a "phone buddy" program, which pairs a volunteer with a senior to have a phone conversation at least once a week.
Ideally, the conversation would be something social and fun.
“We’ve identified probably 20 or 25 of our seniors that are requesting a phone friend,” Armstrong said. Volunteers will be matched with a senior with similar interests.
Her hope is that the phone calls also translate into volunteers being able to identify red flags.
The Adult Resource Alliance, is also holding weekly phone calls with seniors to check in and see if needs are being met. Larson said those routine phone calls have been getting longer and longer and more seniors just want to chit chat.
“It’s been interesting that those calls are lasting 30 to 45 minutes,” he said. “People just want to talk.”
Other programs for seniors have moved online, and across the country communities are finding creative ways to engage with older folks. In Bozeman, a local musician serenaded seniors at an assisted living facility.
The Billings Public Library and Lewis and Clark Library in Helena have started programs asking people stuck at home to make homemade cards and letters for area-seniors.
Letters do help, said Sharon Henry, a 71-year-old Billings resident. While staying at home, she said the highlight of her day has been receiving letters from friends.
"We (Henry and her pen pals) prefer to use interesting note cards and write snail mail. It helps to see if I have a letter," she said.
The senior center in Billings is also trying to virtually bring programs to seniors. Jennifer Brown is ironing out tech issues to bring her Zumba class to seniors. Brown is the senior service specialist at the Billings Parks and Recreation Department.
The senior center has been closed, but Brown knows those fitness classes and social programs are important for her seniors.
“For some of them (the senior center) is the only place outside of the home they go every day,” Brown said.
