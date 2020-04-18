As seniors stay home and services move to no-contact, officials fear effects of social isolation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Maureen Anderson lives alone with her cat in an apartment in the Billings Heights.

She has one brother in Billings, who can typically visit her about once a week. All other socialization has been cut for Anderson, who has been staying at home since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Montana.

The 69-year-old has degenerative spine disease, which causes her to have mobility issues and chronic pain. She uses outreach services for help with housework, grocery shopping and travel to doctor’s appointments.

Since mid-March, many of those services have been canceled or drastically altered to limit exposure of COVID-19 to Billings’ elderly population. Anderson has been feeling the effects of the limited contact — even something as small as having someone come tidy her kitchen.

“I really miss them coming because there’s no one to talk to. At least they’d come for two hours and you could associate with and talk to,” Anderson said. “I miss them. Now you’re totally alone.”

Anderson said she’s been anxious and lonely since the stay-at-home order forced her to stay in her apartment and curtailed services for her.