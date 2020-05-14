As some fairs cancel around the country, MontanaFair still set for August

That is partly based off of some community surveys sent out, he said. Attendance may also be low while some people continue to self-isolate.

About 10% of people who attended the fair last year weren’t from Montana, Massie said.

Ensuring out-of-state tourists follow the 14-day self-quarantine would be difficult, Massie said.

There’s no plan yet for tracking fairgoers from out of state who haven’t adhered to the quarantine.

The carnival, which is run by Mighty Thomas Carnival, will likely be smaller than usual, company president John Hanschen said.

There will be more distance between rides, ticket boxes and concessions, Hanschen said. That means there will probably be fewer rides than usual due to space constraints.

Social distancing on the carnival rides will likely be implemented by limiting the number of people per ride, staggering people on seats, and keeping household units together, he said.

Seats and equipment will be disinfected between each ride. Which rides will be chosen this year is still being decided, and some factors include figuring out which rides lend themselves best to social distancing regulations, he said.