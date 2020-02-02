As temps fall, Billings could see icy roads and snow accumulation

Billings was expected to see slushy or icy roads and snow accumulation later on Sunday as the temperatures dropped.

"Sometime this afternoon, we will get below freezing and snow will stick," said Nick Vertz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.

About 2 inches of snow could accumulate by the end of Sunday, with up to another inch overnight, the Weather Service said.

Snow showers were likely on Monday, mostly before 9 a.m., but were expected to add less than an inch of new accumulation, the Weather Service said.

"Billings is really just getting the light end of this," Vertz said.

Parts of the Beartooth Mountains were expected to see up to a foot and a half of snowfall across Sunday and Monday, while areas around the Bighorns in northern Wyoming were looking at up to a foot of snowfall.

Sunday's 40 degree high came early in the day, with an expected low of 19. Monday's high was forecast near 30 degrees.

Billings saw a record high of 68 degrees on Saturday, which broke the Feb. 1 record of 62 degrees set in 1935.

