As work continues on Montana wildfires, red flag conditions in Monday's forecast

Red flag weather conditions capable of producing extreme fire behavior are expected Monday across parts of south-central and southeast Montana, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Crews continued to work Sunday on both the Bridger Foothills fire near Bozeman and the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County south of Roundup.

The Bridger Foothills fire was reported Sunday to be 77% contained. The Bobcat fire was reported to be 88% contained.

The Lone Star fire in Yellowstone National Park has burned about 5.3 miles of mature spruce, fir and lodgepole pine and is expected to see a warming and drying trend through Wednesday.

Amid critical fire weather conditions, the weather service is urging people to do what they can to minimize the chance of starting a fire.

That includes avoiding burning, securing tow cabins and taking extra care with cigarettes or anything else that could ignite a fire.

The Custer-Gallatin National Forest announced late Sunday afternoon that six abandoned campfires had been found in the last 24 hours. In a brief social media post about the fires, the U.S. Forest Service wrote "If your campfire is too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave."