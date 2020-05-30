As Yellowstone County prepares to enter Phase 2, the work against COVID-19 continues

As Yellowstone County prepares to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock's staggered reopening of Montana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, diligence and caution remain priorities. Yet overall, the county is in better shape than expected, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
The national death total surpassed 100,000 earlier this week, and Yellowstone County recently announced its third death from COVID-19.
Since Phase 1 began on April 26, the county has confirmed 11 cases by testing and two people have died. Since March, there have been 90 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yellowstone County.
As of Friday, there were two active cases in the county, although earlier in the week RiverStone Health had announced that tests would be administered to inmates and jail staff of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility who may have been exposed to the virus by an inmate who tested positive on Tuesday.
“If we look at the results I think it has gone really, really well. We have not seen any kind of spike in cases…four-and-a-half weeks into the beginning of the opening of Phase 1,” Felton said Wednesday.
“That really speaks well to the way the businesses are managing the re-opening as well as the way we as customers are managing our behavior,” he said.
In late April, the Unified Health Command, a collective of local health care officials, launched a website for tracking key aspects of the county’s efforts against COVID-19, rating some on a green, yellow or red status. Across the board on Friday, the county was green in every category, including such areas as having sufficient hospital equipment and managing contact tracing.
Treatment
Treatment of COVID-19 patients in Yellowstone County remains largely the same since the beginning of Phase 1, with one exception.
Since there is no cure for the disease, health care professionals treat many patients with severe symptoms using various types of respiratory therapy and in some cases intubation and placement on a ventilator.
“We’re refining how we deliver supportive care,” said Dr. Michael Bush, the chief medical officer for St. Vincent Healthcare.
There is, however, one new piece of equipment in the arsenal. The state has a limited supply of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drug May 1.
Both hospitals in Billings say they have administered the drug to patients. The drug, developed by Gilead Sciences, has shown some ability to shorten the recovery time of patients with COVID-19.
“So the studies that have been done looking at remdesivir basically show that there’s been no advantage in increasing survival,” Bush said. “It has shortened the course of the illness.”
Bush said that for someone to be an appropriate candidate for remdesivir, they would need to be confirmed to have COVID-19 and hospitalized.
It isn’t clear yet what exactly remdesivir does, said Dr. Robert Merchant, the chief medical officer for the Billings Clinic.
“We do know that it helps reduce the length of the illness,” he said. “There was one well-done study where people were out of the hospital, I think four days earlier. That counts for a lot. Does it truly reduce mortality? Does it get people off the ventilators? We still are trying to figure that out. The data is not conclusive yet on that.”
It’s not a “miracle drug,” he said. “And we really need to keep looking for better drugs, because this isn’t that.”
Testing
The rate of testing in Yellowstone County improved significantly since March when supplies were limited and various restrictions were in place on who could get tested.
By May 27, Yellowstone County had performed 5,158 tests, with many of them being sent out of state for analysis, which prolonged the time it took to get results. Tests sent to the state lab in Helena could be turned around in 24 to 48 hours. Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare say they also have a limited ability to test in their facilities for an even faster turn-around time.
For perspective, the county tested 1,127 people in March, and 1,837 throughout April. Through the first 27 days of May, the county has tested 2,194 people.
The busiest day was May 11 when 151 tests were sent for analysis.
Tests still require a doctor’s order, but doctors now have more leeway in deciding. St. Vincent Healthcare was averaging about 110 tests a day last week. The hospital continues to operate a drive-thru testing site.
When testing was limited, Bush said priority was given to testing essential workers and symptomatic patients. Among symptomatic patients, those who were hospitalized were a testing priority over those who did not need to be hospitalized.
The county is also working on asymptomatic testing programs in alignment with a plan put forward by the governor’s office to increase surveillance testing in the state. The county has a mobile testing van that can be taken to places where medical access could be a challenge. By mid-week the van had been used for 54 tests.
“We’re in a good spot with testing, which is very different than where we were when we went into the lockdown,” Merchant said.
Merchant credited the “very rational, scientific” approach the state took to reduce the numbers to a point where testing and contact tracing could be used to limit spread.
“They’ve ramped up the number of people in health departments around the state that can do that contact tracing, because that’s so critical,” he said. “We’ve got few enough cases in Montana that we can try to figure out where they are and where they’ve contacted, and that allows the rest of society to kind of open up and be more flexible.”
Personal protective equipment
Personal protective equipment supplies are adequate in the county heading into Phase 2, but both hospitals are still carefully monitoring their use.
“Everyone’s being careful to not overuse, but certainly the first priority is to keep people safe,” Felton said.
PPE deliveries through county Disaster and Emergency Service have mostly gone to first responder groups, he said.
"I think everyone is trying to build some inventory while cases are low," he said.
At St. Vincent Healthcare, a dashboard that tracks supplies is used to monitor daily usage.
“For us, we’re really doing OK,” Bush said.
At Billings Clinic, Merchant said that they have a decent stock of masks for universal masking. The hospital is able to draw on its supply of plastic Montana Masks, as well as cloth masks that have come from the community.
That has allowed the clinic to reserve surgical masks for higher-risk situations. “We’ve had patches where we are short on N95s,” Merchant said, referring to the N95 particulate filter mask.
Gowns were running “pretty short for a while,” but local business helped by supplying washable gowns, which helped buy some time until gown supplies improved at the Clinic, he said. “The supply chain is certainly more constrained than we would like,” Felton said. “Things are starting to open up a little bit as manufacturing picks up.”
Capacity, hospital visitation, other procedures
Both hospitals said they remain prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. Going into Phase 2, both hospitals also intend to continue treating COVID-19 patients in a physically separate location from other patients.
Planning is ongoing to turn the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark back over to Metra. In early April, the building was set aside for the use of those awaiting COVID-19 test results or those who had tested positive and were either homeless or lacking accommodations because of domestic violence. About 24 people have used the site, Felton said.
UHC plans on continuing to operate a similar facility but on a smaller scale. Felton said a location had not been settled on.
In both hospitals, staff must be screened for symptoms and have their temperature checked. Masks are also required. St. Vincent Healthcare beginning June 1 plans on allowing each patient one visitor at a time, meaning family members can rotate visitation if they want. Visitors will also be subjected to symptom and temperature screening before they may see a patient.
At Billings Clinic one healthy adult visitor per patient per day is allowed, with some exceptions. The hospital is not allowing visitors younger than 18, nor is it allowing visits to COVID-19 patients or patients who are suspected to have virus.
“Of course there’s always one-off exceptions that may be made based on the situation — end-of-life care, things like that,” spokesperson Zach Benoit said.
Surgeries and other procedures that had been postponed initially have been taking place, and Merchant with Billings Clinic said people should still seek treatment if they need it. There is some concern that people may have taken the lockdown and social distancing too seriously and may have avoided treatment for medical emergencies, Merchant said.
Masks
Mask use is one area that could be improved, according to Felton.
“This is not a requirement, but more masking of people would make us all feel better,” he said.
The idea behind masking is to reduce the expulsion of respiratory droplets from a person who has COVID-19.
“The data is pretty clear that by wearing a mask, you reduce your rate of transmission,” Bush said. "So really, the No. 1 thing you are doing is protecting people around you.”
Bush added that “there is some literature that shows to some degree, that by wearing a mask I might provide some protection to myself.”
Because people can be asymptomatic and spread the disease, just because you feel well doesn’t mean you’re not infected or infectious, Felton said.
Merchant said that wearing a mask, like any habit, gets easier the more it’s done.
Overall, he encouraged people to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask, maintain social distance and stay home when they’re sick. During Phase 2 people in vulnerable populations are advised to continue follow stay-at-home guidelines.
Moving forward
With the implementation of Phase 2, the governor’s quarantine order for people arriving from out-of-state will also be lifted.
“As we open up to visitation, and tourism, there is a probability that there will be some cases brought into the state,” Bush said. “And if you remember, early on the cases we had in Montana all were people that traveled out of the state or out of the country and brought it back.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
