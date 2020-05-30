As Yellowstone County prepares to enter Phase 2, the work against COVID-19 continues

The busiest day was May 11 when 151 tests were sent for analysis.

Tests still require a doctor’s order, but doctors now have more leeway in deciding. St. Vincent Healthcare was averaging about 110 tests a day last week. The hospital continues to operate a drive-thru testing site.

When testing was limited, Bush said priority was given to testing essential workers and symptomatic patients. Among symptomatic patients, those who were hospitalized were a testing priority over those who did not need to be hospitalized.

The county is also working on asymptomatic testing programs in alignment with a plan put forward by the governor’s office to increase surveillance testing in the state. The county has a mobile testing van that can be taken to places where medical access could be a challenge. By mid-week the van had been used for 54 tests.

“We’re in a good spot with testing, which is very different than where we were when we went into the lockdown,” Merchant said.

Merchant credited the “very rational, scientific” approach the state took to reduce the numbers to a point where testing and contact tracing could be used to limit spread.