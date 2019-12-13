Crews working for Talen Energy have been removing coal ash this week from the shuttered Corette Power Plant site on the Yellowstone River in an effort to clean up the property.
The ash removal likely signals the end of a potential deal that would have seen the city receiving 20 acres of the Corette site to be developed as part of the adjoining Coulson Park.
In return for the 20 acres, Talen, which is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, had asked the city to remove the ash. Coal ash disposal is expensive and labor-intensive. Part of the discussions with Talen had been the possibility of having city crews remove the ash to the city's landfill, which would in effect reduce or eliminate the expense for Talen.
In April, Billings officials signaled to Talen that before it did anything with the coal ash the city would have to investigate the environmental issues attached to removing the ash and storing it at the landfill.
After those talks died down, it appears Talen has decided to go its own way.
It's a case where no news is probably bad news, said Billings Mayor Bill Cole. He and city administrator Chris Kukulski weren't aware of the ash removal work this week until it began.
Talen is hauling the ash to a landfill in Hardin, following the state's Department of Environmental Quality approval for the transfer, said Ed Thamke, DEQ's Waste and Underground Tank Management Bureau chief.
"It just became something they had to deal with," Thamke said.
Billings officials now are unsure of what Talen has planned for site. The hope had long been that the city and Talen would be able to come up with an agreement that would have allowed expansion of Coulson Park onto the Corette site. Billings has been in talks with Talen about making use of the property almost since the power plant shut down in 2015.
