Ashland man admits to sexually assaulting Northern Cheyenne girl

An Ashland man admitted in federal court earlier this week to sexually assaulting a girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Jordan Cody Washee, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of abusive sexual contact. The victim was 11 years old when the abuse began, and continued until she was 13.

The victim reported to law enforcement that starting in 2011 and through 2012, Washee sexually assaulted her over a dozen times, according to court documents. Agents interviewed Washee in March of this year, and he denied the allegations before admitting the victim was telling the truth.

A grand jury indicted Washee in U.S. District Court with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in August. Washee reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors earlier this month, after which prosecutors dropped the aggravated sexual abuse charge. At his change of plea hearing Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, Washee disputed the number of times he assaulted the victim.

Washee is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison. The FBI and the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Washee.

The same day Washee admitted to molesting a girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, a federal judge sentenced a 52-year-old man to life in prison for kidnapping a girl from the Crow Indian Reservation. Angelo Corey Stackhouse was also convicted of kidnapping a girl in Billings, along with drug and sex trafficking.

Last month, the recently established Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services launched the tribe's sex offender registration program. Agents with Investigative Services assumed responsibility of documenting sex offenders living on the reservation in accordance with the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.