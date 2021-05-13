 Skip to main content
Aspen Financial to host school supply drive

Aspen Financial, Inc. is hosting a school supplies drive from May 24 to July 30. Items can be dropped off at 520 Wicks Ln, Ste 10 in Billings.

They are collecting pencils, paper, backpacks, calculators, rulers, pens, staplers, tape, glue, colored pencils, markers, erasers, binders, folders, composition books, crayons, scissors, highlighters, etc.

Drop-off times are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact billings@aspenloans.net or visit facebook.com/Aspen-Financial-Inc.

