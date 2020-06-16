At Brewhalla in Billings, you can brew your beer yourself

“I have yet to find a single one here in Montana, but the idea’s been on my mind for a few years,” Eldridge said.

All that kept him from taking the leap was finding and buying all the needed equipment. Returning from a trip to California with six kettles was a good start.

In Montana, where Montanabeerfinder.com reported a total of 68 breweries, Eldridge is stepping into unknown territory. When he contacted the Alcohol, Tobacco, Tax and Trade Bureau to make sure his operation complied with state law, none of the officials had even heard of such a thing as a BOP.

“It was just a matter of explaining to each one what I wanted to do, and how I would operate,” Eldridge said.

Those who come to Brewhalla may choose from 30 different recipes, each one either developed by Eldridge or picked up from other licensed and home brewers during his years of creating beer in his home. Customers will take their places, with a maximum of four to each kettle, then boil, steam and drain the brew of their choosing. They include ales, stouts and Eldridge’s personal favorite, a simple blonde ale. After brewing, customers can schedule a bottling appointment.