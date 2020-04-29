At least 60+ Montana school districts to remain closed, no known reopenings, state officials say

Graduation

During Monday's Billings Public Schools trustees meeting, SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham floated a plan to host graduation in groups of 10 students at a time without guests present in a series of diploma conferrals that could take place over several days.

Since then, "I've received a lot of feedback, a lot of disappointment," he said in a Wednesday video update.

The plan is still flexible, he said, and he continued to push the importance of social distancing.

Some of Yellowstone County's smaller high schools have announced more expansive graduation plans.

Laurel High School is aiming to host an outdoor ceremony with enforced social distancing. Students will get four wristbands for guests, and the ceremony will be live-streamed.

Billings Central Catholic High School announced a "tentative" plan to host graduation in the school gym like previous years. Graduates would be able to have four guests. The event will also be live-streamed.

The school emphasized that nothing is set in stone.