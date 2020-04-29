At least 60+ Montana school districts to remain closed, no known reopenings, state officials say

More than 60 Montana school districts have decided to keep campuses closed for the rest of the school year — and state education officials don't know of a single school planning to bring students back this school year.
The Office of Public Instruction hasn't formally requested data, but it hasn't heard from any schools planning to reopen buildings, a spokesman said Wednesday.
The Montana Rural Education Association has compiled a list of schools, citing updates from superintendents and news reports, that have gone remote for the rest of the school year. The group also hasn't heard from any schools planning to reopen buildings.
Gov. Steve Bullock's phased reopening plans gave schools the option of bringing students back into buildings beginning May 7. The plan included "considerations" like social distancing, cleaning protocols, and limiting school populations.
However, as health experts and administrators have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of social distancing in schools, no district has widely announced that they will go back to the classroom.
A list compiled by the Montana Rural Education Association shows that schools of all sizes and have gone remote; small, isolated areas like Rapelje, reservation schools like Pryor, large schools like Bozeman, and Montana's mid-size districts like Sidney.
Graduation
During Monday's Billings Public Schools trustees meeting, SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham floated a plan to host graduation in groups of 10 students at a time without guests present in a series of diploma conferrals that could take place over several days.
Since then, "I've received a lot of feedback, a lot of disappointment," he said in a Wednesday video update.
The plan is still flexible, he said, and he continued to push the importance of social distancing.
Some of Yellowstone County's smaller high schools have announced more expansive graduation plans.
Laurel High School is aiming to host an outdoor ceremony with enforced social distancing. Students will get four wristbands for guests, and the ceremony will be live-streamed.
Billings Central Catholic High School announced a "tentative" plan to host graduation in the school gym like previous years. Graduates would be able to have four guests. The event will also be live-streamed.
The school emphasized that nothing is set in stone.
"If we must reduce the number of allowed guests or make other changes because of a spike in infected cases in our community, we will," the notice reads.
Both schools are significantly smaller than Senior, Skyview and West high schools.
The plans appear to comply with recommendations from the Office of Public Instruction released Wednesday, which include suggestions for limiting attendance, providing a live stream, and enforcing social distancing. The recommendations also note that "larger schools" should consider grouping graduates or having multiple ceremonies, not unlike Upham's plan.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen previously signed on a letter with other state education leaders that told schools that the possibility of holding traditional graduation ceremonies was unlikely.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.