At "precarious moment" in COVID-19 pandemic, Billings schools plan to stay open

Yellowstone County's alarming COVID-19 caseload has challenged schools' ability to keep their doors open, but Billings Public Schools has no immediate plan to go online-only.

“We’re in really bad shape right now, and so is the rest of the state,” Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told school trustees at Monday's school board meeting.

Some districts around the state and region have temporarily gone online-only, including Elysian, a separate K-8 district on Billings' far West End that will shut its building for two weeks starting Tuesday.

"By taking small breaks when we see a flare-up, to let things cool back down we can hopefully maintain more in-person learning occurring over the long haul," Elysian superintendent Luke Shelton wrote in a letter to parents. "This is not an easy decision by any means and one I was hoping to not have to make."

School District 2 officials have resisted the notion of a widespread closure in the 16,000-plus kid school system, and have so far avoided having to close any individual schools.

"We have quarantined several classrooms," Superintendent Greg Upham said. "I anticipate we'll continue to do that... On the other hand we have schools and classrooms that are not impacted at all."