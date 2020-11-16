At "precarious moment" in COVID-19 pandemic, Billings schools plan to stay open

Yellowstone County's alarming COVID-19 caseload has challenged schools' ability to keep their doors open, but Billings Public Schools has no immediate plan to go online-only.
“We’re in really bad shape right now, and so is the rest of the state,” Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton told school trustees at Monday's school board meeting.
Some districts around the state and region have temporarily gone online-only, including Elysian, a separate K-8 district on Billings' far West End that will shut its building for two weeks starting Tuesday.
"By taking small breaks when we see a flare-up, to let things cool back down we can hopefully maintain more in-person learning occurring over the long haul," Elysian superintendent Luke Shelton wrote in a letter to parents. "This is not an easy decision by any means and one I was hoping to not have to make."
School District 2 officials have resisted the notion of a widespread closure in the 16,000-plus kid school system, and have so far avoided having to close any individual schools.
"We have quarantined several classrooms," Superintendent Greg Upham said. "I anticipate we'll continue to do that... On the other hand we have schools and classrooms that are not impacted at all."
The four indicators that health officials staked out to inform school operations in Yellowstone County are all concerning, especially the raw numbers. Both new case figures and the test positivity rate are far beyond red-flag levels. The other two indicators, the proportion of cases among kids and school clusters and the ability of local hospitals to cope with cases, have remained at yellow levels in the most recent RiverStone Health report.
Felton noted other district closures, which have largely been driven by positive cases and quarantines that made staffing unworkable for schools.
“We still have the same issues that I’ve talked about many times — there’s a trade-off no matter what we do,” he told Billings Public Schools trustees at Monday's school board meeting.
Generally, research has shown that students are more likely to struggle in online-only school, their social and emotional well-being can suffer, and parents can struggle to find childcare. But thousands of schools around the country, and a handful in Montana, have used online-only instruction to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"We appear to be holding our own (on staffing)," Upham said, though he called the COVID-19 situation at West High "more than concerning."
In the district's first release of quarantine figures, it showed that more than 100 students and staff at the school were out because of COVID-19. The report's information was from the last week of October.
He also expressed concerns about how Thanksgiving gatherings — which health officials have raised concerns about — could further spread of the virus.
The exception to the district's reluctance to consider a widespread closure could be if hospitals become overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, Upham said.
Sports
Several trustees asked Felton about potential rules for winter sports.
“That is purely your purview,” he said, pointing to rules from outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock that let schools call the shots about school activities.
Felton did urge caution.
“I think any time you put a lot of people together, particularly indoors, there’s increased risk,” he said. “We are extremely concerned about what indoor sports look like.”
High school sports rules roiled communities across the state earlier this year, especially in Yellowstone County where protests were held over a spectator ban that school officials later relented on.
School board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen noted that the winter seasons were "rapidly approaching," and asked about what medical guidance the Montana High School Association has sought.
Felton said that, to his knowledge, they've relied on communication from the MHSA's national parent group and had some conversations with a group representing Montana public health officials.
He said that there's likely no immediate relief coming that will mean schools or activities will have an easier time operating.
“I think we’re in for more trouble. There’s not any evidence that the spread of disease is slowing,” Felton said. “I think the rest of the year’s going to be pretty difficult.”
