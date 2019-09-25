While opioid addiction is a problem in Montana, meth use also continues to grow in Montana and is responsible for a large share of violent crime and other community issues, according to U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
Alme spoke Wednesday morning at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, during the Governor’s Conference on Aging.
At the beginning of his presentation, a title slide showed the words "Meth and Violence, Opioids, and Elder Justice." By the time Alme’s hour was up he had spent most of the time talking about the threat he said meth poses to Montana and the ways public agencies are trying to combat it.
Alme began his remarks with what he said was an attempt to offset the way his discussing crime can “bring the room down.”
“There is hope and there’s good ways to make progress on all of these issues and there’s good things being done to help address them all,” he said. “And I do think we’re still a state, still a community, that’s capable of coming together and doing things collectively.”
With just the first few slides in his presentation Alme painted a bleak portrait of how meth use has affected Montana in recent years. From 2012 to 2016 statewide meth offenses went up 313%, and meth DUI cases went from a total of 73 to 301 from 2011 to 2016, according to Alme. His office has increased prosecution of drug distribution by 38% from 2017 to 2019. Of those drug distribution cases 95% involve meth, he said.
Meth related emergency room visits went up 220% from 2011 to 2015 statewide, and statewide violent crime went up more than 35% from 2013 to 2017. In Yellowstone County, child abuse and neglect cases increased 177% from 2014 to 2017, Alme said, adding that in 63% of those cases at least one primary caregiver abused meth. The average age of children removed is six, he said.
Explaining meth use problems in Montana, Alme tied it to marijuana legalization in the United States between 2013 and 2014, a trend he said led to Mexican cartels to produce more meth, which travels from the southern border up to Montana. Previously, meth use had bottomed out around 2010, Alme said.
Building a wall along the United States border with Mexico has been a key project for President Donald Trump and his administration. Trump has said repeatedly that the wall will help stop violent crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, along with illegal immigration.
Alme never directly addressed the border wall project, but he said that intelligence reports don’t suggest cartels are cutting back their meth supply at all.
In a recent trip along the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the border, Alme said he saw the tunnels dug under the wall, saw how the U.S. Coast Guard interdiction works on the ocean, and observed a vehicle that had been stopped for a loose side panel. That vehicle turned out to have been loaded with more 100 pounds of meth, according to Alme. He said that increasingly cartels are “vertically integrating” into Montana for distribution.
Project Safe Neighborhoods, a 2001 federal project revived in 2018 by then U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has helped with increased resources and coordination across law enforcement agencies, according to Alme. But he said the drug remains difficult to combat despite some successes and that resources for fighting it are still "strapped."
The broader strategy is to go after violent criminals, interrupt distribution, and enhance treatment options. Successes in those efforts can potentially limit the drug's availability and raise its price, which could deter people from using the drug in the first place, Alme said.
Since Project Safe Neighborhoods re-launched in April 2018, there have been 219 federal prosecutions and 272 firearms seized in Montana, according to statistics Alme showed during his presentation. Additionally, 267 pounds of meth with a combined street value of $12 million have been seized. In that same time period a total of 904 warrants have been served by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force.
"It's a road to death, or it's a road to crime," Alme said of meth use. "It's a road to something that's irreversible.