Attempt to take over costly class-action lawsuit against city of Billings rejected by judge

An increasingly costly class-action lawsuit against the City of Billings that has dragged on for more than three years will now drag on even longer.
A judge this week denied a request by two Billings residents to intervene in the lingering case, appoint a new attorney and get it over with.
The two residents, Andrew Billstein, an estate attorney, and Jacob Troyer, a business owner, had hoped to take over as representatives of the class and appoint Billings attorney John Heenan as counsel. The trio had offered to do the work for free. Even the city’s attorneys thought the trio’s intervening would be a good idea.
The battle is over an estimated $50 million the city charged ratepayers over several decades in what it called franchise fees for water, sewer services and garbage disposal.
When the trio’s motion to take over was filed in October 2020, the attorneys’ fees in the case had already topped $1.5 million. Those fees are now closer to $2 million.
“So far, the only ones who benefit from this case are the lawyers,” Heenan argued in a court brief.
Paradoxically, win or lose the suit, Billings residents will have to pay. If they win, the city may be ordered to rebate to residents as much as $25 million of the collected fees, plus the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees. That sum, however, because it’s city money, would come from taxpayers, and city officials have said paying it may force cuts to other city services including public safety. If residents lose, they're on the hook for attorneys' fees from both sides.
In his ruling denying the motion to intervene, Judge Mike Salvagni said he doubted the interveners’ sincerity, calling their concerns a pretext. The case was assigned to Salvagni, a retired district judge, because all Yellowstone County judges would have had a conflict of interest.
“While proposed interveners denounce the city for being ‘stubborn in paying lawyers to defend this claim … to the detriment of the city taxpayers,’ they provide no evidence that they have ever protested the city’s waste of funds or protested the alleged illegal sales taxes the city began imposing on ratepayers in 1992.”
The judge also felt the interveners attempting to take over after nearly three years of litigation “raises question about their motives.”
Mathew Monforton, a Bozeman attorney representing the plaintiffs, said all the motion to intervene did was prolong the suit “and inflict more cost on taxpayers.”
Now, it’s up to the city to end it, he said. “And, they can do that any time they want to make an offer.”
Back in March 2018, Monforton said he offered to settle with the city for $20,000. The city declined, Monforton has said, leading to the class action suit being filed in May 2018.
The city began collecting the so-called franchise fees as early as 1992. Typically, a franchise fee is charged by a utility or other entity and paid to the city as a sort of rent for using public property to run its pipes, poles or wires. In the lawsuit, city residents called the fees an illegal sales tax.
The city has insisted the fees were legal, but stopped collecting them after the lawsuit was filed.
Already, the two parties in the suit have participated in several settlement conferences and were finally ordered to mediation in May 2020.
As eager as Monforton said he is to get the case over with, he isn’t budging on at least one condition of settlement, that the city, or a judge, acknowledge that the collection of the franchise fees was illegal.
“We have to have something on the record that those fees were illegal in order to prevent the city from charging them again,” he said.
Heenan said Friday even if he can’t intervene in the case, he and other city residents will continue to keep an eye on it as the costs of the lawsuit mount.
Monforton’s fees “are coming out of our tax dollars,” Heenan said. “That money should be used by the city for filling potholes, or funding the police or fire department, things that keep us safe.”