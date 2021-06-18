Attempt to take over costly class-action lawsuit against city of Billings rejected by judge

Now, it’s up to the city to end it, he said. “And, they can do that any time they want to make an offer.”

Back in March 2018, Monforton said he offered to settle with the city for $20,000. The city declined, Monforton has said, leading to the class action suit being filed in May 2018.

The city began collecting the so-called franchise fees as early as 1992. Typically, a franchise fee is charged by a utility or other entity and paid to the city as a sort of rent for using public property to run its pipes, poles or wires. In the lawsuit, city residents called the fees an illegal sales tax.

The city has insisted the fees were legal, but stopped collecting them after the lawsuit was filed.

Already, the two parties in the suit have participated in several settlement conferences and were finally ordered to mediation in May 2020.

As eager as Monforton said he is to get the case over with, he isn’t budging on at least one condition of settlement, that the city, or a judge, acknowledge that the collection of the franchise fees was illegal.

“We have to have something on the record that those fees were illegal in order to prevent the city from charging them again,” he said.