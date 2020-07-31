Attorney general cautions against COVID-19 contact tracing scams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Contact tracers with local health departments will never ask for payment, a social security number or immigration status, according to a warning from the state’s top prosecutor.

Attorney General Tim Fox reminded Montana residents in an announcement that contact tracers, those tasked with identifying whoever may have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient, will ask for personal information but never a credit card number.

“Unfortunately, there are scammers trying to profit from the confusion and fear surrounding the coronavirus. Don’t give out any financial information, and never pay someone who claims to be a contact tracer,” he said in the announcement posted on the state’s Department of Justice website.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that by June of this year, nearly 100,000 people in the United States had filed complaints to its office related to COVID-19, with total losses to scams amounting to more than $59 million. Reports of fraud make up the bulk of those complaints.