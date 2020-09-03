August COVID-19 cases, deaths, trends in Yellowstone County COVID-19 fuel September concerns

In his planned remarks, Felton provided an overview of how the county stood as September entered its third day and many schools continued in-class learning. With Labor Day weekend approaching, Felton urged residents to be careful in order to avoid the upward trend in new cases the county saw about two weeks after The Fourth of July. Already the county has added 117 new cases through the first three days of the month.

"In the absence of a vaccine, mitigation and containment continue to be our key public health strategy," Felton said. "We have a few tools in our mitigation toolbox. Wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing our hands, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and staying home. As I reported, our numbers are trending upward, but if we each do all the things we can to help stay well, over time we will see a decrease in cases."

He also emphasized, not for the first time, his belief that slowing the virus relies on individual decision making.

"I really can't speak to people's motivations for what they do and why people choose to follow those really simple mitigation strategies or why others choose not to," Felton said. "What I do know is the best chance we have to slow it down is for each of us as individuals to care enough about our community and the people around us to do everything we can to slow down the spread of the virus."