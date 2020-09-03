August COVID-19 cases, deaths, trends in Yellowstone County fuel September concerns

Yellowstone County's COVID-19 situation continued to worsen throughout the month of August, when the county confirmed 1,045 COVID-19 infections among county residents and 14 people died because of COVID-19 related illness, according to Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
"On average, someone lost their mother, their father, their sister, their brother, their grandmother, their grandfather, every two-and-a-half days throughout the month of August," Felton said during a press conference Thursday morning. "Twelve of those people died while they were hospitalized and because of visitor restrictions imposed due to the large number of cases, these families didn't get to say any final goodbyes to those 12 people."
As of Aug. 31, the number of cases reported in the month accounted for more than half of all cases reported in Yellowstone County over the previous four-and-a-half months. Beyond the metrics that are reported daily, Felton provided other analysis in an effort to show just how widespread COVID-19 may be in the county.
He said that on average each positive case investigated in the county has had 3.5 close contacts. Taking into account the more than 1,000 cases in August, Felton said that equates "conservatively" to more than 3,700 people exposed to the virus in the county recently. Contact tracing is still ongoing for August cases because of the high number reported.
Yellowstone County has 40% of the deaths and more than 40% of the active hospitalizations in the state and has more than five times the number of known active cases than any other county in the state.
"It's been a rough few months, and it's still looking rough," Felton said. "I'm pretty anxious about September, quite frankly."
The plans in place in schools seem to be well-developed, but people congregating in schools remains a concern, according to Felton. Though there are cases in multiple schools he said so far large outbreaks have not been seen. He added that one plus is that fewer people will be traveling now that schools have started back up.
Even as the county situation worsens, Felton announced Thursday that some limitations on high school sports spectators and senior facility visitation are being lifted and replaced with amended policies in an attempt to mitigate risk but allow those previously restricted activities to take place.
In his planned remarks, Felton provided an overview of how the county stood as September entered its third day and many schools continued in-class learning. With Labor Day weekend approaching, Felton urged residents to be careful in order to avoid the upward trend in new cases the county saw about two weeks after The Fourth of July. Already the county has added 117 new cases through the first three days of the month.
"In the absence of a vaccine, mitigation and containment continue to be our key public health strategy," Felton said. "We have a few tools in our mitigation toolbox. Wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing our hands, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and staying home. As I reported, our numbers are trending upward, but if we each do all the things we can to help stay well, over time we will see a decrease in cases."
He also emphasized, not for the first time, his belief that slowing the virus relies on individual decision making.
"I really can't speak to people's motivations for what they do and why people choose to follow those really simple mitigation strategies or why others choose not to," Felton said. "What I do know is the best chance we have to slow it down is for each of us as individuals to care enough about our community and the people around us to do everything we can to slow down the spread of the virus."
He added that "fundamentally, we all need to make that decision that we're going to do our individual parts to help our community."
Cases, deaths and hospital capacity
After adding another 33 cases Thursday morning, Yellowstone County had 982 active cases, which comes out to 48% of the active cases in the state, despite having about 15% of the state's population. The county also announced two COVID-19 related deaths from earlier this week, a man in his 70s who died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital, and a man in his 90s who died Wednesday at a county hospital. All but two people who have died in Yellowstone County because of COVID-19 have been age 60 or older.
The man in his 90s was the second MorningStar Senior Living resident to die because of COVID-19 and the 23rd county resident of a senior living facility to die as a result of COVID-19. Of those people who died, 17 were Canyon Creek Memory Care residents.
"With the exception of four other facilities including Canyon Creek, with nearly 100 cases of COVID-19, positive cases have not been in the double digits," Felton said.
Beyond the worsening overall numbers, Felton said that every county public health category being monitored to inform a school closure decision was "trending worse."
There were 67 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County on Thursday, including 29 county residents. Of those hospitalized 17 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.
"Our hospitals have been quite full," Felton said. "They don't have to turn anyone away. They've not had to close or anything like that."
Capacity remains to care for patients and Felton said they want to ensure that people who need health care aside from COVID-19 continue to get it because the capacity remains to provide that.
Neighboring counties are also affecting hospital capacity in Yellowstone County, Felton said. Neighboring Big Horn County has 158 active cases and Rosebud County has 176. Those totals are the fourth and second-highest in the state.
Felton has previously said that local hospitals service an area with a population of about 650,000 people that includes parts of Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Testing, case investigation and contact tracing
Symptomatic testing remains "aggressive" in the county, but limits on asymptomatic and surveillance testing continue to be a challenge, Felton said.
Surveillance testing remains ongoing at long-term care facilities and also for patients preparing for procedures at local hospitals. Of the roughly 2,500 pre-procedure hospital patients tested recently, about 50 people have been positive, Felton said.
While the county sees few issues with collecting the test specimens, several factors have continued to slowing the return of results, what he referred to as throughput capacity.
"Until we have adequate throughput capacity to get timely results, it's difficult to get a real handle on what's happening community-wide," Felton said.
Those factors delaying results are chiefly the high number of tests labs need to process and limited supplies at local hospitals for rapid testing.
"For our two hospitals that do have rapid testing capacity, the have had difficulties getting reagents and the test materials. That's been a limiting factor," Felton said.
Reagents are chemicals that are used for COVID-19 tests.
RiverStone Health has ordered four rapid test machines, but they haven't been given a delivery date yet. "It looks like it's going to be at least several more months because of the demand," Felton said. "So we need to be able to have the rapid testing platforms and the materials to do the testing. That would really make the surveillance testing much more effective."
While Felton said he couldn't speak to whether the reagent supply issue could improve in the near future, he said manufacturers are aware of the demand.
Free testing provided by RiverStone Health remains available at the Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Felton. That testing is available for symptomatic people or people who have been informed by RiverStone of that they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.
About 100 temporary part-time staff members have been hired at RiverStone in the past month to help with case investigation, contact tracing, testing, screening, data entry and data analysis. Still, the county's contact tracing capacity was so strained in August that only 642 people were reached. Of those people, Felton said 77% of their contacts had been reached, leading to about 3,600 people who were either quarantined or isolated in August.
Felton said contact tracing is ongoing every day. He asked that people answer their phones, set up their voicemail box and ensure it is empty. An analysis of close-contact charts in August based on interviews with about 600 people showed that 90% of those interviewed were symptomatic. Almost 25% were infected by a house-hold member, nearly 31% were infected by a known non-household member and about 44% of people could not identify a known COVID-19 positive contact.
Of those people who could not identify a contact, two weeks prior to being diagnosed, 64% had been to work, 51% had been shopping, 27% had been to a restaurant or bar, 22% had traveled in-state or out of state, 22% had been to an informal family gathering or a formal affair like a wedding or funeral, and 5% attended an activity like a rodeo, concert or activity, Felton said.
"What these numbers show is what we know: people more active and enjoying more places in August than they were in July. Now it's September and most county schools have begun in-person instruction and with that we fully anticipate seeing more cases."
