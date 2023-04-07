A pickup truck struck and killed a man Thursday night in the Billings Heights.

The victim was Adam Washee, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl said. Athough the 49-year-old was a transient living in Billings, Juhl said, he had family in Lame Deer. As of Friday, Washee's death remained under investigation by the Billings Police Department.

Thursday’s death is at least the second pedestrian killed in Billings this year.

First responders shut down the southbound lane of Main Street near East Airport Road on Thursday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road remained closed for investigators into early Friday morning.

A 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tundra that hit Washee, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email, who according to initial reports was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway on Main Street. Nothing in investigators’ initial reports shows a suspicion that drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, Lennick said.

Washee died of blunt for trauma, according to Deputy Juhl, and his death has been ruled an accident.

In February, a train fatally struck a man at a Downtown Billings crossing on South 29th Street. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene from his injuries; he was the first person killed by a train in Yellowstone County since March 2021.

Last year, 18 pedestrians were killed on Montana's roads, according to preliminary data from Montana Highway Patrol. Pedestrian deaths made up about 9% of the 207 fatalities recorded by the Montana Department of Transportation in 2022.