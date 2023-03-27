The woman who led police on a chase through Billings and was eventually shot and killed by a SWAT officer following a two-hour standoff has been identified.

Vilene Estelle Notafraid, 35, of Billings, was killed by a gun shot to her torso, according to the Yellowstone County Coroner's office.

Notafraid was shot by police after emerging from her car at the end of the standoff holding what law enforcement officers described as a handgun. She was then taken to a hospital where she later died.

The chase began around 4 p.m. on Saturday after officers responded to a disturbance on Western Sky Drive where a woman had allegedly fired off a round from a firearm while stealing a car.

Police intercepted the car on King Avenue West and pursued it into the Heights where the vehicle struck two cars at the intersection of Lake Elmo Drive and Main Street.

Officers continued to chase the damaged vehicle to Sixth Avenue North where it came to a stop near the 900 block. For the next two hours police officers and members of the regional SWAT team negotiated with Notafraid to leave the car.

Eventually, members of the SWAT team shot gas canisters into the vehicle, forcing out Notafriad. When she emerged, police said she was holding a firearm, pointing it at the gathered law enforcement officers, Lennick said.

A member of the SWAT team shot Notafraid, who was then treated by emergency medical technicians and SWAT team members while the ambulance loaded her and took her to the hospital.

Saturday’s standoff comes just a week after agencies from across the state descended on a trailer home in the Heights for 14 hours. Before the end of the Birch Lane standoff, a BPD detective was wounded by gunfire. The alleged shooter, Mary Anne Whitecrane, surrendered to police and pleaded not guilty March 21 to charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.