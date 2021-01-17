Babcock building in downtown Billings goes up for sale

By the time Ruth Moss decided to sell the Babcock building in downtown Billings in 2008, the structure was nearly derelict.

For years, the Babcock Theatre on the ground floor had hosted weekly boxing matches and was rundown. The dozen or so apartments upstairs were vacant, most of them in a genuine state of deterioration. Only two of them were still occupied.

More than a decade later and the building has a become a small pulse of vitality in Billings' burgeoning downtown scene. In 2013, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

"With the assistance of Art House Cinema, the theater is in the best condition it's seen for 60 years," said Don Olsen, one of the building's owners. "The retail and apartments which were mostly vacant are now fully occupied and a vibrant addition to downtown."

Olsen, along with his wife Kim Olsen and a pair of investors, decided earlier this month it was time to sell. The Olsens own O2 Architects and, along with running that business, have spent the last 12 years pouring time, energy and resources into restoring the Babcock building and renovating its apartments.