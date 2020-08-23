Baby Bambina Drives Buggy
by Bess Lovec
She lies on the driver’s seat
Full and serene
Her belly warm on the cushion
Waiting for her papa to guide the gringos to town.
Barefoot, round, Peruvian, brown.
Ancient yet modern.
Placid, waiting for the waters.
Mother Anaconda swims deep.
BIO:
A seventh generation North Carolinian, Lovec has learned to cherish the southern drawl and peculiar words of that region. She came to Montana in 1975 to perform with danceMontana, a modern dance company based at the University of Montana. A retired English teacher, she volunteers in the our community and teaches yoga and fitness classes. She thanks her family for their support and abundant inspiration.
