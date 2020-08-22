Back to school, mostly: Billings educators prepare for teaching in a pandemic

"It will be a learning curve for the kids, and it's a learning curve for (teachers) as well," she said.

Most of all, Deschane is hoping to build a rapport with her students that will carry over into online-only learning in the event of a school building closure. The district's reopening plan asks all educators to be prepared for such a switch, hopefully being more ready than schools were for last spring's abrupt closure.

Those relationships are far easier to build in-person, she said.

"I was really anxious about whether we had to start online-only," she said.

Art teacher Laura Walker is far more confident about being prepared for a closure than last year, when three of her courses were in the midst of a sculpture unit.

"The biggest issue was access to supplies," she said. "Who has clay at their house?"

This year, the school purchased individual kits for art supplies. That will reduce students mixing in a jostle for paint and colored pencils in the classroom, Walker said, and gives them a take-home option if needed.

For art, the block schedule is actually preferable. Walker said she anticipated students would be able to complete more projects than usual with the larger time blocks.