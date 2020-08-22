Back to school, mostly: Billings educators prepare for teaching in a pandemic

Billings schools will open Monday for students' first day under "restrictive mode" — modified operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — despite pushback from some educators.
Questions still remain about finalizing schedules and sorting students into in-person and remote learning classes.
The Billings Gazette spoke to educators in several Billings schools about safety measures, schedule changes, and pandemic-proof learning concepts. Educators responded optimistically about hopes for a robust school year, tempered with realism about the likelihood of positive cases of COVID-19.
"It's not if, but it's when," said McKinley Principal Nikki Trahan.
Social setting
Kindergarten teacher Whitney Urbaniak crouched Friday on the floor of her classroom at McKinley Elementary, wielding a yardstick and blue stickers, creating a visual aid for students when it comes time to line up six feet apart.
Each year, teaching kindergartners school routines — lining up, raising hands, navigating hallways at a reasonable volume — is a fall staple. During the pandemic, that list has expanded to include things like social distancing, masks, and more frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
Urbaniak has done what she can to structure her classroom and its projected 14 students to promote those ideals. Gone are the bean bags and plushy furniture, with the desks now divided by white panels while plexiglass is on back order.
She is confident in kids' ability to adapt to the "new normal."
"Flexibility is the key to everything this year," she said.
That flexibility has been a defining experience for Rhiannon Schiller. The McKinley teacher had been slated to teach second grade in person, then third grade in person, then second grade online-only. All on Tuesday.
That reflects a larger scheduling scramble across the district, as administrators sort out staffing for in-person and remote learning on the fly.
Superintendent Greg Upham said the district was in the "final stages" of staffing assignments on Friday afternoon.
Trahan, McKinley's principal, said her school was set for the year. Most of the excess furniture that had been pulled from rooms was piled into the one spare classroom, which Schiller had abruptly moved into when she got the remote call.
A tech-savvy teacher, Schiller had requested remote learning because of health concerns about family members. She knew that she would teach kids from different schools, but wasn't sure yet how many.
She was taking part in a training session on Friday that was, appropriately, virtual.
The online-only courses will be very different from those cobbled together last spring. Schiller emphasized the importance of creating clear expectations and structure for students, who will be doing a mix of live virtual instructions and more self-paced work.
"They have an idea of what every day is going to look like," she said. "It's a lot more set and organized."
McKinley had about 45 students opting for remote learning. It held something of an open house Friday, with educators staffing tables outdoors to meet students and parents.
"Our kids are so excited to be here," Trahan said. "You can see the trepidation on parents faces," but they've been very supportive of safety measures like a mask requirement.
"We haven't had anyone who's given us a 'this is just a hoax' sort of thing," she said.
Ben Steele
Julie Deschane did not enjoy remote learning.
"Inherently, a lot of teachers are pretty social beings," the Ben Steele Middle School reading specialist said. She requested a return to the classroom for this fall.
She works with kids who need an "extra boost" for reading. They'll be under a new block schedule, finalized Tuesday, that has three two-hour classes per day, on an every-other-day schedule. Both middle and high schools will use the model.
While her courses and subject will be the same, the block schedule will alter how much she teaches each day, and how she teaches it. The two-hour time period creates an atmosphere more like an elementary school, Deschane said, where kids stay in one classroom and need regular breaks and switches in activities.
"It will be a learning curve for the kids, and it's a learning curve for (teachers) as well," she said.
Most of all, Deschane is hoping to build a rapport with her students that will carry over into online-only learning in the event of a school building closure. The district's reopening plan asks all educators to be prepared for such a switch, hopefully being more ready than schools were for last spring's abrupt closure.
Those relationships are far easier to build in-person, she said.
"I was really anxious about whether we had to start online-only," she said.
Art teacher Laura Walker is far more confident about being prepared for a closure than last year, when three of her courses were in the midst of a sculpture unit.
"The biggest issue was access to supplies," she said. "Who has clay at their house?"
This year, the school purchased individual kits for art supplies. That will reduce students mixing in a jostle for paint and colored pencils in the classroom, Walker said, and gives them a take-home option if needed.
For art, the block schedule is actually preferable. Walker said she anticipated students would be able to complete more projects than usual with the larger time blocks.
Her work tables were taped into quadrants, with stools situated near corners — not necessarily a full six feet, but close. A line near the front of the room gave her an eight-foot distance from the desks, something of a chalked pitcher's circle for the coach who keeps a softball in her classroom.
She expected about 15-20 students in her classes, but noted that numbers had been shifting every day.
Outside of classrooms
Plans don't just address classrooms.
While students at Newman Elementary will be designated into a cohort in their own classrooms, they'll mesh into larger, grade-level cohorts when students attend recess and the cafeteria for lunch. The lunch period will be extended so that each grade can use the cafeteria, principal Joe Walsh said.
For example, the school's two kindergarten classes will each be their own cohort. The classes will attend recess and lunch at the same time, however. Social distancing will be encouraged, and students who aren’t on the playground will be asked to wear a mask if they’re socializing with friends, Walsh said. Recesses will be reduced from 15 minutes to 10 to make time for the school's roughly 200 students across all grades.
Assemblies are a major part of Newman’s culture, Walsh said, and students and staff would participate in a monthly schoolwide celebration during pre-pandemic years. The plan is still conduct the assemblies virtually.
“It’s safe to say that everything is looking pretty different from years past,” Walsh said.
At West High, the traditional two lunch periods will be condensed to one that will last for about one hour. Students will be allowed to socialize more freely, but educators will still encourage them to follow social distancing rules.
"We think high school kids are savvy enough and responsible enough," West Principal Kelly Hornby said. "I believe in them that they'll be able to handle that appropriately."
