Bail set at $100K for ex-school trustee accused of raping child

Bail was set at $100,000 on Tuesday for a former school board member charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr said the bail amount was appropriate because Joseph Leonard Borgstrom “has a lot at stake” with the charges and likely has the means to flee the area if he chose to. She said statements Borgstrom had made caused her to worry about the safety of the 12-year-old victim and the community, although she did not specify what those statements were.

Borgstrom, who resigned from his Lockwood Schools Board of Trustees position on Friday, “turned himself in,” according to Assistant Public Defender Gregory Tomicich, who represented Borgstrom for the hearing.

Tomicich said higher bail amounts were “reflexively” set in cases with charges like Borgstrom’s and argued for him to be released on his own recognizance, saying he owned a business with full-time employees and had ties to the community that would deter him from fleeing.

Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Paul Vestal had requested the $100,000 bail amount, saying that although Borgstrom had no criminal history, the amount was necessary to ensure victim safety.