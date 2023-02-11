A Baker man pleaded not guilty earlier this week in federal court to allegations of trafficking an underage girl and using her to create child sex abuse material.

Dane Ralph James Curry, 39, has been charged in U.S. District Court with conspiracy to produce child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and destruction of records in a federal investigation. He was indicted in January, and appeared for his arraignment February 7.

Federal prosecutors alleged that in April 2021, Curry coerced an underage girl in Ekalaka into performing sexually explicit acts in order to create child sex abuse material. During that same time, according to charging documents, Curry enticed that same girl to engage in commercial sex. Curry then allegedly destroyed some of the child sex abuse material with the aim of hindering the investigation into the victim’s abuse.

If convicted of conspiracy to produce child pornography or sex trafficking of a minor, Curry could be sentenced up to life in prison. As of Saturday, he was in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

On Friday, a former Colstrip police officer admitted in U.S. District Court to receiving child sex abuse material after starting an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Hossein Cristiano Luigi Borhan, 49, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Between August 2021 and April 2022, court documents said, Borhan began messaging the girl over the internet while he was still a member of the Colstrip Police Department. The messages became sexually explicit, with Borhan instructing the girl to send him photos and videos of herself. Borhan resigned from the department last year, the Gazette previously reported.

At his sentencing, Borhan is facing a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

Tips of child sex abuse material being shared through the internet can be submitted anonymously to law enforcement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.