Ballatine business owner celebrates four years cancer-free

Kate Vogel had been married for only two years and joined her husband’s business when she was diagnosed with cancer.
In early 2015, Vogel started to have severe back pain and went to Billings Clinic for an MRI. What she expected to be a quick, 30-minute scan lasted two hours. She learned that a tumor had grown around her spine, and she was quickly flown to the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver for treatment.
Vogel, 37, had Hodgkin's lymphoma, a fairly uncommon cancer of the lymph system. A tumor had formed around her spine and the cancer had spread to her spleen.
Hodgkin's lymphoma is curable, said Dr. Patrick Cobb, medical director at St. Vincent Healthcare Cancer Centers of Montana in Billings.
“The doctor (in Denver) came in and was like, 'Well, if you’re going to have a cancer, this is good news because this is the best cancer to have,’” Vogel said. “But I was stage four.”
Vogel began her chemotherapy treatment in Denver and finished the rest at St. Vincent, totaling 12 rounds of chemotherapy in the summer of 2015.
Vogel went into remission for six months. But the cancer returned in 2016, prompting a stem cell transplant that required intense chemotherapy. Since then, Vogel has been cancer-free for four years.
Next year will be a milestone year, Vogel said, since the five-year mark of being cancer-free means that the cancer is likely gone for good.
“My five years is next year, and it’s coming up close,” Vogel said.
Vogel said she’s been feeling good, and is a seed adviser with North 40 Ag in Ballantine. She runs the seed and agronomy consulting business with her husband, Marcus Vogel, and even worked while she underwent chemotherapy.
“I work in the ag field, so our clients are amazing, my husband is amazing,” Vogel said. “I could easily overwork myself if my husband wasn’t around to tell me to stop.”
Treatment
Cobb started treating Vogel in 2015. It was unusual that the cancer manifested as a mass around her spine, he said. And it was also a surprise when the cancer returned in 2016, he said.
“Most people that we treat with Hodgkin's disease with chemotherapy, we expect it to go away and never come back,” Cobb said. “But there are some people who are diseased, and for one reason or another, it hangs around or comes back in short order. And those people sometimes don’t have a very good prognosis.”
A stem cell transplant can help those with Hodgkin’s disease. Doctors harvest stem cells from a patient’s blood by separating the cells from the rest of the blood. The cells are frozen, and the patient is given a high dosage of chemotherapy to kill the cancer in the body. The stem cells are then returned to the patient, similar to a blood transfusion.
“It’s a rescue from the really high-dose chemotherapy,” Cobb said.
She continued to receive chemotherapy for the next year, and was given restrictions of what she could do. Now she visits Cobb for a checkup every six months or so.
“After that, I had zero immune system,” Vogel said. “I basically had to start over. I wasn’t allowed to touch soil, I wasn’t allowed to be around certain animals, and it was really hard to be on a farm when I came home.”
Even starting chemotherapy was hard for the Vogels. They had wanted to start a family, and chemotherapy is known to damage certain parts of the female reproductive system. She was able to preserve her eggs through Billings Clinic’s LIVESTRONG fertility program. They had their first child in February 2019 and are pregnant with their second, this one due in November.
In 2015, Vogel was sure her diagnosis was a death sentence. But she stayed hopeful, asked for help when she needed it, and fought for her life, she said.
“I remember thinking, ‘Marc needs me. I can’t leave yet,' and 'He needs me,’” Vogel said. “I’m not done. With our business, we’re making steps to change agriculture, and I haven’t done what I was supposed to do yet.”
Relay for Life of Yellowstone County will happen on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The relay will look different this year with accommodations made for COVID-19 and will take place on 24th Street West from Grand Avenue to Monad Road. Participants are asked to drive a 1.5-mile stretch, which will be lit with luminarias lining the sidewalks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.