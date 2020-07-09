Ballatine business owner celebrates four years cancer-free

“It’s a rescue from the really high-dose chemotherapy,” Cobb said.

She continued to receive chemotherapy for the next year, and was given restrictions of what she could do. Now she visits Cobb for a checkup every six months or so.

“After that, I had zero immune system,” Vogel said. “I basically had to start over. I wasn’t allowed to touch soil, I wasn’t allowed to be around certain animals, and it was really hard to be on a farm when I came home.”

Even starting chemotherapy was hard for the Vogels. They had wanted to start a family, and chemotherapy is known to damage certain parts of the female reproductive system. She was able to preserve her eggs through Billings Clinic’s LIVESTRONG fertility program. They had their first child in February 2019 and are pregnant with their second, this one due in November.

In 2015, Vogel was sure her diagnosis was a death sentence. But she stayed hopeful, asked for help when she needed it, and fought for her life, she said.

“I remember thinking, ‘Marc needs me. I can’t leave yet,' and 'He needs me,’” Vogel said. “I’m not done. With our business, we’re making steps to change agriculture, and I haven’t done what I was supposed to do yet.”