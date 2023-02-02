The silvery orb spotted over Billings that shut down air traffic and brought fighter jets, AWACS and air tankers to the area on Wednesday afternoon is suspected to be a Chinese spy balloon.

“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now,” said Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. “The U.S. government continues to track and monitor it closely.”

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years," Ryder added. "Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

Word of something unusual in the skies over Billings first spread Wednesday afternoon when a "ground stop" was placed on regional airports, including Billings. No flights, including commercial air traffic, could land or depart in a 50-mile radius that included the Billings airport.

Scrambled to the area were fighter jets, AWACS and two refueling air tankers, according to Gazette sources. AWACS are long-range radar surveillance aircraft.

According to NBC News, the balloon floated over the Aleutian Islands, over Canada and into U.S. airspace over Montana.

The U.S. has been tracking the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials told the AP Thursday.

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information, according to the AP. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base, the AP reported.

At the Billings airport on Wednesday, the ground stop caused by the balloon delayed one flight and diverted two others.