Ballots for Billings' $12M public safety mill levy go out to voters

A gathering at Amend Park Wednesday evening sponsored by the city with the goal of informing residents about the $12 million public safety levy that goes before voters early next month brought out one person.

Still, city leaders were encouraged, the man asked a series of questions and by the end he expressed his intention to vote for the levy. Wednesday night's gathering was the latest in a series at city parks that has attracted anywhere from one to a dozen participants.

Another meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at North Park. Ballots for the levy will be mailed out Friday and arrive in voters' mailboxes shortly thereafter. The ballots must be returned to the Yellowstone County Elections Office by Sept. 15.

"This conversation (on the mill levy) is about maintaining what we have," said city administrator Chris Kukulski. "We can't lose ground."

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and fire Chief Bill Rash, along with Kukulski all spoke.