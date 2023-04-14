The Yellowstone County Elections Office this week mailed ballots for the school and special purpose elections on May 2.

Across the county, 42 candidates are running for open positions serving local school, fire, sewer and water districts. And seven public school districts are asking voters to approve measures that would provide more money for education.

All four races for Billings School District 2 trustee positions on this year’s ballot are contested.

Brooke Wagner and Brandi Seibel are vying to succeed High School District B Trustee Russell Hall, who is not seeking another three-year term.

Challengers have also stepped up to take on incumbents in each of the three Billings elementary districts on the ballot.

Competing for three-year terms are Trustee Tanya Ludwig and Ken Ard for District 1 and Trustee Janna Hafer and Starr Emery for District 2.

Trustee Roger Santala, who was appointed earlier this year to represent District 6 after Mike Leo stepped down, now faces challenger Andrea Nemitz for a one-year term.

Laurel, Custer, Broadview, Huntley Project and Shepherd also have competitive school board races on the ballot.

There are contested races for water and fire districts too.

In the Heights, two County Water District of Billings board members are vying to keep their $1,200 a year positions. David Graves is being challenged by Douglas Kary and Brandon Hurst faces opposition from Frank Ewalt.

In Lockwood, William Forrest “Frosty” Erben and Alyssa Francis are vying for a volunteer position serving on the fire board.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on May 2 to cast their ballots. To be counted, ballots returned by mail must arrive at the county elections office by election day.

Voters can also drop their ballots off or vote in person at the election administrator’s office at 217 North 27th Street, room 101. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

To register to vote or request an absentee ballot, visit: yellowstonecountymt.gov/elections.