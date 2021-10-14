Ballots headed to city and county residents with questions on public safety, marijuana

Ballots were mailed out Wednesday to Yellowstone County voters and depending on where they live voters will face questions ranging from marijuana taxes to city council candidates to a public safety mill levy.
Billings officials began their plans for a public safety mill levy almost three years ago after a growing a gap in the city's general fund budget threatened the funding of police, fire and municipal court services. The city has also seen a worrying increase in its crime rate.
So, last year the city brought a "repeal and replace" mill levy to voters for $12 million that kept public safety funding at its status quo. The levy replaced an $8 million levy that had been in effect since the early 2000s. Voters approved the levy, which gave the city a net increase of about $4 million.
The levy that will appear on ballots mailed out this week is a $7.1 million mill levy that will increase funding to the city's public safety services. If passed, the owner of a $250,000 home in Billings would pay roughly an additional $100 a year in property tax.
This newly proposed levy would fund the hiring of 28 new officers and staff members for the Billings Police Department; bring on 10 new firefighters and staff a new mobile response team; pay for a new judge for the city's municipal court; add three new criminal division prosecutors, two legal assistants and two paralegals for the city attorney's office; and hire three new code enforcement officers.
Of the 28 potential new hires, Billings Police would add 10 new patrol officers and two new sergeants to increase the department's presence on the street, something Billings Police Chief Rich St. John referred to as "proactive policing," which he calls the key to reducing crime rates.
Many of the initiatives the public safety mill levy would fund come directly from a pair of studies presented to the city earlier this year aimed at improving performance and operations at the police and fire departments.
The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in two reports presented to the city earlier this year.
"It's important voters understand what (the public safety mill levy) is," said Billings city administrator Chris Kukulski.
The city has set up an information page on its website detailing what the mill levy will fund, including a feature that lets residents calculate exactly how much it will cost them.
Billings voters will also be choosing new city council members — each of the five wards in Billings has a race — and voting whether to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries to operate within the city.
Statewide legalization of adult-use marijuana goes into effect on Jan. 1. State law breaks down the recreational marijuana industry into seven categories, from storefront sales, to cultivation, to distribution. All will be legal in Billings at the start of the year with the exception of the storefronts.
City voters will decide whether to allow the storefronts; recreational dispensaries will be legal within the county.
Voters in the city and the county will also vote on whether to impose a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales, revenue that would remain in the county. Once recreational pot goes on sale, the state will collect a 20% tax on those sales.
Finally, city and county voters will also decide on whether to impose a 3% tax on medical marijuana, which has been legal in Montana for two decades. Currently 29 medical cannabis dispensaries are operating in Yellowstone County; Billings has one.