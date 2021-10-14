Ballots headed to city and county residents with questions on public safety, marijuana

This newly proposed levy would fund the hiring of 28 new officers and staff members for the Billings Police Department; bring on 10 new firefighters and staff a new mobile response team; pay for a new judge for the city's municipal court; add three new criminal division prosecutors, two legal assistants and two paralegals for the city attorney's office; and hire three new code enforcement officers.

Of the 28 potential new hires, Billings Police would add 10 new patrol officers and two new sergeants to increase the department's presence on the street, something Billings Police Chief Rich St. John referred to as "proactive policing," which he calls the key to reducing crime rates.

Many of the initiatives the public safety mill levy would fund come directly from a pair of studies presented to the city earlier this year aimed at improving performance and operations at the police and fire departments.

The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in two reports presented to the city earlier this year.

"It's important voters understand what (the public safety mill levy) is," said Billings city administrator Chris Kukulski.