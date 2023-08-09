A Lame Deer man accused of holding up a bank in downtown Billings and attempting to flee in a city bus admitted to a bank robbery charge Wednesday.

Elmer Brady, 68, pleaded guilty to bank robbery as charged in an indictment, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Brady faces a maximum of 25 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Brady was detained pending further proceedings.

On March 23, Brady entered Stockman Bank located in downtown Billings, approached an employee, identified as Jane Doe 1, and told her, “I already took care of your security guard,” according to court documents.

Brady then wrote on a deposit slip, “This is a …” with the last word being scribbled and unreadable. Brady slid the note to Jane Doe 1 and made several threatening statements demanding $9,000 or else he would kill her, according to court documents.

Jane Doe 1 told law enforcement that Brady made statements that he was armed with a weapon and would use it if she didn’t give him the money. Fearing that Brady was going to kill her and others in the bank, Jane Doe 1 gave Brady all of the money in her cash drawer, and he left the bank, according to court documents.

Brady attempted to leave the area on a City of Billings bus, but a bank guard alerted the bus driver who ordered Brady to get off the bus. Brady complied and police officers arrested him a short time later as he was walking toward the Billings Public Library.

In a search of Brady, officers found a large metal knife in his jacket pocket and determined Brady was on state probation. Law enforcement searched Brady’s bag and recovered $6,361 in U.S. currency, a pair of binoculars, rubber gloves and a metal pipe.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich is prosecuting the case. The FBI and Billings Police Department conducted the investigation.