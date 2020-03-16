Bars, pubs, wineries and casinos ordered closed in Yellowstone County; restaurants limited to delivery and takeout

Casey Anderson, one of the Depot's owners, hopes to bundle other products from downtown and area businesses with his produce delivery as an effort to help other businesses stay afloat for the next month or so.

"We're hoping this could be a way for us to continue to offer fresh and healthy options," he said. "I'm trying to contact all these local businesses."

The chamber also will be working to find the best ways to help and support vulnerable businesses while residents stay home and shops and restaurants are closed.

"Their success directly correlates to the overall success of the community," Brewer said.

While some localities are ordering gyms and movie theaters to close, Felton declined to do so in Yellowstone County. Felton said that most gyms had already canceled their exercise classes, and that people should be able to maintain a safe distance from the next person while using free weights or machines.

Similarly, he said, movie theaters have enough seating that people could likely stay 6 feet or more away from each other. That distance is recommended by the CDC under its social distancing policy.