When Base Camp owner Scott Brown announced in April he was selling his two outdoor equipment stores, there was some uncertainly about what would happen to the business.

On Monday, Brown said Base Camp will stay in the family. His two daughters, Cody Brown and Lauren Brown, are taking over.

“So, I guess I’ll be working in the stores for the rest of my life,” he joked.

The two women said they grew up in the two stores, one at 1730 Grand Avenue in Billings and the other in downtown Helena.

“We hold fond memories of childhood adventures in both stores, from playing beneath the stairs at the original Helena store to witnessing the Billings location transform from a maroon and pink bridal store into an earthy outdoor specialty haven,” the sisters said in a statement.

“Our fortunate upbringing revolved around an outdoor lifestyle, complete with river trips, ski and camping adventures, and, of course, access to incredible gear,” they said.

Brown said he was contacted by five or six serious potential buyers.

“We wanted to find a buyer who would keep the stores open, and keep the staff,” Brown said. One of the store managers has spent 40 years with the company, while another manager has been there 22 years.

“So when our daughters started expressing interest, we got really excited,” he said.

Brown, who is 71, started the business in Helena in 1975 and expanded into Billings in 1990.

The sisters said taking over the business feels “meant to be.”

“Our life paths leading up to this moment have been a culmination of experiences that have uniquely prepared us for this exciting new chapter,” they said.

“We recognize the profound responsibility we bear and hold immense respect for our exceptional staff and the role the stores play in supporting our communities,” their statement continued. “Our mission is to carry forward the vision that our parents and their entire team have so masterfully crafted over the past 48 years.”

Lauren Brown holds degrees in photography and graphic design and lives in Bozeman. Cody Brown works as a project coordinator for a residential design and building firm in Honolulu and will move to Montana in November.