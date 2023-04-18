Related to this story

How will Scheels affect Billings?

How will Scheels affect Billings?

At 220,000 square feet, with enough room for an indoor Ferris wheel, Scheels will cast a long shadow over Billings' retail sporting goods indu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Missoula police chief talks Hellgate High threat response