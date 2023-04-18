In 1975, Scott Brown wanted to call his new outdoor gear store “Porcupine.” His partner wanted to call it “Switchback.”

They were knocking names around while eating at a diner. An “old hippie” sitting nearby was eavesdropping, Brown said. The man suggested naming the store after the place where expeditions begin, the base camp.

The name stuck as Brown and his partner opened their first store that year in Helena.

In 1990, they opened the second Base Camp at 1730 Grand Avenue in Billings.

Now, both stores and the buildings they’re in are for sale. Brown turns 71 this year and said his wife joked with him recently that she didn’t want him to die running the stores and leave the trouble to her. They’re going to sell while they’re still active and healthy and spend their retirement paddling, hiking and traveling.

“We’ve really been lucky over the years to have the kind of community support we’ve had,” Brown said Tuesday.

When big chain outdoor stores like Scheels and REI moved to town, Brown said he hardly felt it. And, while nearly everyone hated the recent pandemic, for the Base Camp, it was good for business.

“Our sales greatly increased during the pandemic and have stayed at that level ever since,” he said. “People were penned up and wanted to get outside, and that has lasted. And, people are still more active as a result.”

His hope is to sell both stores together and that they remain Base Camps and that they keep the current staff in place. Some employees have worked more than 20 or 30 years for the stores.

Naming the stores Base Camp wasn’t the only unsolicited advice Brown heeded on his way to being a successful business owner.

As a student at the University of Montana in the 1970s, Brown was on track to become a lawyer, the third in his family. He and some friends attended a lecture from the visiting British writer Anthony Burgess. The flamboyant and defiant author of “A Clockwork Orange,” recommended the students drop out of school and follow their bliss.

The next day, Brown and one of his friends did just that, and took off for Mexico, stopping along the way to inform their parents.

Brown reflects on that advice, and the unanticipated career path it set him on, with gratitude.

“We made a good thing of it,” he said.