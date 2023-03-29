The University of Montana's Citizen Science Program is seeking volunteers for its summer projects.
BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff
An app developed by University of Alberta researcher Mark Boyce takes a citizen science approach to population modeling for moose in Alberta.
Vince Crichton
Willa Cooksey, 20, hikes into the Lake Plateau in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness as part of a Citizen Science Program offered through the University of Montana’s Wilderness Institute.
BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff
Jamey Furlaud, a University of Montana graduate student, climbs the Tepee Creek Trail in the Gallatin National Forest. Furlaud was one of four volunteers participating in the Wilderness Institute's Citizen Science Program. The program had 14 trips into the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area planned in the summer of 2011 to collect information.
BRETT FRENCH/Gazette Staff
Kay Satre, Madison Unsworth and Sara Meloy inspect a lodgepole that seems to have been used as a scratching post by a bear and possibly a mountain lion.
Beginning in April, the Billings Public Library will offer Citizen Science Kits for checkout with all the tools necessary to participate in various Citizen Science projects.
What is citizen science? Citizen science is real scientific research done by people whose only qualification is curiosity. Each project begins with a scientific inquiry from professional scientists who need citizens' help gathering and analyzing information to aid in the results of their study. As “Citizen Scientists” everyone can share in scientific data collection and provide access to scientific information.
Whether you are participating in squirrel watching, observing pollinators, visiting a State Park to study the relationship between milkweed and monarchs, or measuring light pollution, you can contribute. There are projects and resources to match a variety of interests, and Citizen Science is perfect for all ages and great for family activities. No prior scientific knowledge is required, simply a willingness to learn and participate.
Citizen Science Kits are made available through generous donations from the Friends of Billings Public Library, the Billings Public Library Foundation, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society. The kits will be available for checkout at the Children’s desk.
