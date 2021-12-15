"Be Kind" to service workers Chamber pleads in new holiday campaign

At the Burger Dive, “we’ve had to implement new ways of serving people,” added Halsten. “There’s a lot of takeout still, but between the restaurant and the delivery services, I know there can be miscommunication and mistakes that happen through a third party.”

While eating lunch at the Burger Dive recently, Jason Coley recalled experiences he’s had at some local restaurants. He recently waited for a table at a restaurant with only one server and one cook that resulted in the best salmon he’s ever had, for $10.

“Two customers walked in with the same situation. They were kind of snooty and when the waitress let them know it would be a couple minutes, they answered that ‘We’ll come back when you get your act together.' Too bad for them because they really missed out on a great experience and meal,” said Coley.

For the "Be Kind" campaign, the Chamber also created an online toolkit at visitbillings.com with links to mental health resources such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rimrock, Community Crisis Center of Billings, Angela’s Piazza/The Women’s Drop-In Center, Healthy by Design, and the Mental Health Center.