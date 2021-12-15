"Be Kind" to service workers Chamber pleads in new holiday campaign

As the holidays increase demand for services, and many businesses continue to struggle with limited staff, customers are being reminded to please "Be Kind."
The Billings Chamber of Commerce has launched a campaign that includes flyers that can be hung in businesses reminding patrons to "Be kind, be patient, be human."
And, that means on social media, too.
“In the hospitality business you can have 99 guests that are so kind and friendly, but it’s that one guest that you remember and that you take home with you in your mind, head, and stress levels,” said Shelli Mann, a Chamber member and general manager of the Boothill Inn & Suites near the MetraPark arena.
As a smaller hotel with just 69 guest rooms, the Boothill Inn has not limited its services, aside from halting its breakfast temporarily due to regulations. But, the hotel's staff has had to work harder, and more patiently, to keep up, she said.
Both Mann and Brendan Halsten, who is the general manager of the Burger Dive, said they appreciate being able to resolve an issue with a customer before hearing about it on social media. Mann has had customers threaten her with a negative online review if the Inn doesn't pay for their stay.
At the Burger Dive, “we’ve had to implement new ways of serving people,” added Halsten. “There’s a lot of takeout still, but between the restaurant and the delivery services, I know there can be miscommunication and mistakes that happen through a third party.”
While eating lunch at the Burger Dive recently, Jason Coley recalled experiences he’s had at some local restaurants. He recently waited for a table at a restaurant with only one server and one cook that resulted in the best salmon he’s ever had, for $10.
“Two customers walked in with the same situation. They were kind of snooty and when the waitress let them know it would be a couple minutes, they answered that ‘We’ll come back when you get your act together.' Too bad for them because they really missed out on a great experience and meal,” said Coley.
For the "Be Kind" campaign, the Chamber also created an online toolkit at visitbillings.com with links to mental health resources such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rimrock, Community Crisis Center of Billings, Angela’s Piazza/The Women’s Drop-In Center, Healthy by Design, and the Mental Health Center.
“Especially during this time, everybody’s patience has worn thin,” said Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Rimrock. “It really is time for people to lead with grace, which includes being kind,” adding that it’s important to identify the emotion that is propelling a reaction, should customers or staff find themselves feeling impatient, and take a deep breath.
The Chamber has launched at least three other campaigns since the pandemic that have aimed to support small businesses and promote safe or responsible re-opening plans.