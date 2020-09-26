 Skip to main content
Beartooth Highway closed at Vista Point
Beartooth Highway closed at Vista Point

Snowy conditions

Snow covers the ground on the Beartooth Highway. The Montana Department of Transportation closed the road from Vista Point to the state line Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy Michael Will

Bad weather has led the Montana Department of Transportation to close the Beartooth Highway starting at Vista Point. 

The highway remains open from Red Lodge up to Vista Point. However, MDT has closed it from there to the state line. Similarly bad weather across the line into Wyoming has led Wyoming officials to close the highway over the pass.  

Weather conditions on the road change rapidly and so motorists are cautioned to be careful, according to a press statement from MDT. The highway closes officially for the season over Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 12. But MDT stated that it could close sooner if the weather dictates.

The Beartooth Highway, which carries traffic above 10,000 feet, can be a fickle road. The pass was closed twice this summer because of inclement weather, once in June and again earlier this month

