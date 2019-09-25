The Beartooth Pass has closed in Wyoming for the season but remains open from Red Lodge to Montana's border with its southern neighbor.
The Montana side of U.S. Highway 212 is expected to close sometime over the Columbus Day week, but adverse weather could lead to an earlier closure, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
MDT relayed news of the seasonal closure from the National Park Service and an estimate for Montana's closure in a road report issued Wednesday morning at about 8:30 a.m.
"Adverse weather will occur in the next few days," the report notes. "Please continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions on the pass."
Drivers will need to turn around at the state line and return to Red Lodge should they choose to drive on the road, according to MDT.