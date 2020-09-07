Beartooth Pass closed Monday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At about 5:18 p.m. Monday, the Montana Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Beartooth Pass due to "snow, ice and high winds."

Road conditions have led to blowing and drifting snow to go with icy and snow-covered surfaces.

The pass, located on U.S. Highway 212, is closed completely, including at the Lower Gate 12 miles south of Red Lodge.

On the Wyoming side of the state line, the pass is closed completely down to Long Lake, according to the MDT announcement.

The pass will be checked again Tuesday morning to see if it can be reopened, according to MDT.

Monday afternoon at about 3:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Billings was expecting between 3 and 4 inches of snowfall for Red Lodge through Monday night.

They advised drivers Monday night in Red Lodge and other areas expecting snow to be prepared for reduced visibility and slushy or slick roads.

