The Beartooth Pass closed for the season Tuesday morning, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The closure is in effect about 12 miles south of Red Lodge near mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 212. News of the closure came from MDT shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The announcement of the closure comes as much of central Montana faces an upcoming winter storm the National Weather Service in Billings says should hit the area late Tuesday night and continue through the day Wednesday.
Red Lodge is currently expected to get between 12 and 18 inches of snow. Billings could get between 8 inches and a foot of snow.
The scenic roadway is scheduled to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2020. The road was closed in Wyoming for the season on September 25.