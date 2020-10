The Montana Department of Transportation recently announced a schedule for the seasonal closing of the Beartooth Pass.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, the National Park Service will close the Wyoming side of the pass.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, the MT DOT will close the Montana side of the pass.

Travelers can expect the pass to open again on Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31, 2021.

