Before his death, retired judge crossed paths with thousands of Yellowstone County residents

"The death of my husband and my friend has left an enormous void in my family and in the community. The outpouring of love and respect from all over the country but especially here at home reaffirms that Pedro was an amazing man and was truly larger than life. I am so grateful for everyone's kind words and sentiments. Thank you"

Scheppele said she has been friends with Debby for decades. Through Debby she became friends with Pedro. Along with her husband, Mike, Scheppele said that she and the Hernandez's vacationed together and had dinner together weekly. Their friendship was so deep that the Hernandez's became a fixture in the lives of even Scheppele's grandchildren.

Hernandez was proud of his Texas roots. Scheppele said he would talk of having been born in the back of his grandmother's restaurant in Del Rio, Texas. That was in 1941. At age seven, Hernandez and his family moved to Hardin for work, arriving, as the story goes, amid a July snowstorm sometime in the late 1940s.

Alongside his schooling, Hernandez spent time as a field worker, an experience his siblings also shared. Hernandez was one of five children, and the second oldest behind his sister Sollie. Only one of his siblings, his brother Demetrio, is still alive.