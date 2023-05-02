The man who burned himself to death Sunday morning in the middle of a dirt lane on the west end of Billings was Jason Long.

He was 39 years old, and he loved his mother.

A couple of years ago he put enough money together to visit his parents in North Carolina at Christmastime. His mother was so thrilled she promised to cook him whatever he asked for. He asked for meatloaf.

Jason would call his mother regularly, and sometimes they’d talk for two or three hours.

“He would always tell me he loved me. And I would always say I loved him to Mars and back,” said his mother, Phyllis Holloway.

Early on the morning of his death, Jason sent her a text. He had wanted to say goodbye over the phone, but couldn’t make himself call.

“I just can’t keep going on,” he told her in the text.

She knew he was having marital troubles, and could get down on himself. But, she didn’t know how bad it was.

She doesn’t want him remembered as the man who set himself on fire.

“He wasn’t just a body. He wasn’t just some random guy. He was loved. I loved him so much,” she said.

Phyllis had two sons, Jason and his little brother Justin. They were born a year apart. When the boys were age six or so, their mother divorced. She remarried, this time to a good guy named Tim.

For 20 years, the family lived together in Billings and later Bridger where the boys graduated from high school. Tim made a living as a truck driver before he was in a terrible accident while driving in Wyoming. He was hit head on by a man who was speeding home to attend his child’s birthday party. The man was killed, and Tim almost was.

After the accident left Tim disabled, they moved to North Carolina where they had family. The brothers stayed in Montana. In 2018, Justin died under mysterious circumstances. If he was murdered, as the family suspects, the police didn’t pursue it.

“Nothing ever came of it,” Tim said. “The cops just kind of weren’t interested in it.” Justin was cremated and his remains are with his parents in North Carolina.

Jason stayed in the Billings area. He worked for underground utility locating service. When someone called one of those “call before you dig” phone numbers, it was Jason who answered.

In his text Sunday morning to his mother, which she received at about 4 a.m., he apologized for the pain his death would cause her.

“I’m so sorry this is happening to you,” he told her.

He said he regretted not being able to give her grandkids. He regretted not being more successful professionally and financially.

“I won’t tell you not to be sad,” he said.

He wanted his remains to go to her and Tim. “Please, just keep me with Justin,” he said.

He promised to send her a picture of himself, a happy photo they could remember him by. And then he signed off with “Love you. Good bye.”

The text to his mother wasn’t the only one Jason sent that morning.

He also sent one to a trusted co-worker, urging him to call police so they could deal with it before someone in the public saw it. He also wanted to shield his friend. Jason had gone to the spot where he killed himself in a company truck. He wanted his friend to pick up the truck, but not until hours later.

“I really don’t want to (mess) you up,” he told his friend. “…I really, really don’t want you to see the results of what I’m going to do.”

He told the friend where the truck would be, with the keys in the passenger side tool box.

“I love you, man,” he told the friend. “I’m so sorry, you were my best bud, hell, my only bud.”

Tim and Phyllis got the bad news early Sunday, from a relative of family in the Billings area.

“We were both asleep, it was early here,” said Tim. “I heard the call and then all I heard was her screaming.”

When the two married 31 years ago, the two boys were still young enough to bond quickly with Tim, and regard him as their real father.

“They were my boys,” Tim said. “I was the one who taught them how to ride bikes, how to fix cars. I taught them a work ethic.”

He also taught them to drive, which at first didn’t go well.

“Jason, first thing, ran the car right into a tree, right in the front yard,” Tim said. He laughs about it now, and he wasn’t mad at the time, either.

“It wasn’t the car or the tree I cared about, it was him. I cared about him,” he said.

Tim regrets not knowing how sad Jason was.

“If I’d have known he was having this kind of trouble, I’d have driven to Montana and tied him up if I had to and brought him home with us,” he said.

Besides wanting to have Jason’s remains returned home to them, there’s something else Tim and Phyllis want.

“If you see someone going through something like this, say something, do something,” Tim said. “Don’t just sit on your damn hands, do something.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. You can also text HELLO to 741741 to speak with a trained professional at the Crisis Text Line. Anyone feeling suicidal can also call 911.