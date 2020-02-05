Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals to play ZooMontana

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals will play ZooMontana in Billings on Sunday, June 21.

The all-ages, rain or shine, show begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $49.50, plus any applicable fee, the Pub Station in Billings announced Wednesday.

The zoo has become a popular music venue, with ample parking and shade, a beer garden, food trucks and a vast lawn for fans to watch the show from.

In the last few years, ZooMontana has hosted shows from Marty Stuart, Steve Earle, Everclear, the Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Cray, Sublime and many others.

Harper last performed in Billings in 2014 with Charlie Musselwhite during the Magic City Blues festival.

Tracing their roots back to 1993, the Innocent Criminals (percussionist Leon Mobley, bassist Juan Nelson and drummer Oliver Charles) have been involved in most of Harper’s projects, according to a press release.

The band toured the globe nonstop, earning legions of fans thanks to explosive live performances and a succession of acclaimed studio albums including “Fight For Your Mind,” “The Will to Live, Burn to Shine,” “Diamonds on the Inside,” and the Grammy-nominated “Lifeline.”

