Bender 60th

Madeline and Donald Bender, of Billings, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family dinner at CJ’s Bar & Grill.

Madeline Buyse and Donald Bender were married Nov. 19, 1960, in Custer.

She worked at the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Postal Service until retiring.

He was a teacher in Roundup for six years and taught in Billings for the remainder of his 35-year career before retiring.

They’ve spent many years traveling overseas and in America. Their past 20 years were spent traveling to the East Coast with friends, buying and selling antiques, and spending winters in Arizona.

Their children and spouses are Michael and Sheridan Bender, of London; Cathy and Mike Burton, of Billings; and Debra and Joe Julian, of Rye, New York.

They have nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

