Benefit planned for Wiser

A benefit dinner and raffle for Tina Wiser is planned at Hilton Garden Inn from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

A barbecue lunch, which includes one entrée of burger, huckleberry pulled pork sandwich, half-rack Carolina barbecue ribs, or Memphis barbecue chicken, plus barbecue beans, potato salad and jalapeno cheddar corn bread, costs $20 per person.

Tickets for raffle baskets cost $5 each or $20 for five.

Proceeds benefit Tina Wiser, who was diagnosed with butterfly glioblastoma, a type of cancer in the brain or spinal cord.

A general manager at Hilton Garden Inn, Wiser was recently awarded the 2019 General Manager of the Year Award by Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group for her outstanding service at the Hilton Garden Inn Billings.

