Bestselling author, educator to discuss 'turning the corner on climate change'

Northern Plains Resource Council will host bestselling author, educator and climate leader Bill McKibben for an online event Monday, Oct. 5. The event, called “Turning the Corner on Climate Change,” will take place via Zoom from 5-6 p.m. The virtual gathering is free and open to the public.

According to NPRC, the evening will start with an overview of the climate crisis today, followed by a conversation highlighting organizing opportunities in Montana and beyond to protect soil, support clean energy initiatives, and promote a healthier climate.

One of the leading American voices on climate change, McKibben is the author of more than a dozen books on the environment. His 1989 book, “The End of Nature,” is widely regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change. In 2008, McKibben helped found 350.org, the first global grassroots climate campaign.

To register and get Zoom information, go to northernplains.org/bill-mckibben.

