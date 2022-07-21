BIA cop cleared in shooting death of Northern Cheyenne man

The U.S. Attorney for Montana has cleared an unidentified Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer of criminal wrongdoing in the on-duty shooting death of Arlin Bordeaux in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in late December.

“After a thorough investigation by the FBI into the shooting of Mr. Bordeaux by a BIA officer and an extensive review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the office has declined to prosecute the case," U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a statement issued Thursday.

On Dec. 2 last year, a BIA officer responded to a call of a suspicious man near a residence. When the officer arrived he found Bordeaux, who was "acting in a peculiar manner," the statement said. Bordeaux allegedly disobeyed orders to stop and get on the ground and began fighting with the officer.

The officer called for back-up and a second BIA officer arrived. Trying to use non-lethal methods, including tasers, both officers attempted to arrest Bordeaux, "who was taller and heavier than the officers," read the statement. During the fighting, Bordeaux allegedly grabbed one of the officer’s taser and was within arm’s reach of the other.

"Believing the taser could incapacitate the responding officer or himself, the assisting officer shot Mr. Bordeaux twice," the U.S. Attorney's office said. "The first shot was through the back. The assisting officer shot Mr. Bordeaux a second time, in the shoulder, because Mr. Bordeaux again reached for the taser while he was still within arm’s reach of the responding officer. Both officers received minor injuries."

An autopsy determined the first shot had not managed to stop or kill Bordeaux, while the second shot grazed his heart and killed him, Laslovich said. The autopsy also found meth in Bordeaux's blood although the statement did not say whether meth played a role in the encounter.

Prior to his death, Bordeaux had worked for BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, and competed in basketball, football, track and golf while attending St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, according to his obituary.

Evidence reviewed included video and audio files, interviews with the officers and the person who called the police, and autopsy records, the office said.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is responsible for determining whether the government can prove each element of a federal crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Under the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute, prosecutors would have to establish that the assisting officer’s actions were objectively unreasonable under the circumstances, and that his actions were willful," the U.S. Attorney said in justifying the decision. “...The evidence, when viewed as whole, is insufficient to prove that the officer’s actions were ‘objectively unreasonable’ under the law. The evidence is also insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer acted willfully, that is with the specific intent to break the law."

Little information surrounding the shooting was released early on in the case other than to say Bordeaux had been shot and killed by a BIA officer and that two officers received minor injuries. BIA law enforcement on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation has been under scrutiny from tribal officials lately as the tribe has pushed for more control and autonomy over policing on their lands.

In September 2020, BIA officers shot and wounded 36-year-old Antoine Robert Three Fingers following a chase and shootout. Three Fingers survived. He was later convicted of assault, causing a high-speed chase and getting in a shootout with officers in September 2021. A press release from then-acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said dashcam footage captured a "harrowing, high-speed chase of up to 120 mph on a highway and on dirt roads that ended in a shootout."