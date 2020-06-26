Bicyclist hit by car in Downtown Billings

Bicyclist hit by car in Downtown Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Car v Bicycle

First responders tend to a bicyclist who was hit by a car at 12th Avenue North and North 27th Street on Friday, June 26, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A bicyclist was injured when he was hit by a car at 12th Avenue North and North 27th Street in downtown Billings shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

The bicyclist was southbound on North 27th Street and was hit by a white passenger car traveling west on 12th Avenue North, according to the Billings Police Department.

The driver of the car will be cited, BPD said. 

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

0
0
0
1
15

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Family, friends honor Selena Not Afraid on her birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News