Bicyclist hit by car in Downtown Billings

A bicyclist was injured when he was hit by a car at 12th Avenue North and North 27th Street in downtown Billings shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.
The bicyclist was southbound on North 27th Street and was hit by a white passenger car traveling west on 12th Avenue North, according to the Billings Police Department.
The driver of the car will be cited, BPD said.
The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
