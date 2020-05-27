Big Horn County adds 3 new cases of COVID-19

Big Horn County added three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after surveillance testing events.
The three new patients were asymptomatic and were found after being tested at surveillance testing events, which is a random testing of members of a community, according to a press release by Big Horn County public information officer Rhonda Johnson.
“Until recently, our public health officials have been in a reactive testing mode by necessity,” said George Real Bird III, chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and public health board in the release. “With the ability to test everyone in our County at a mass screening, public health can be much more proactive, particularly when it comes to finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.”
The three newly-confirmed cases are a man and a woman in their 20s and a boy younger than 10.
Nine previous cases in the county were:
- Two girls in their teens.
- Two women in their 20s.
- One woman in her 50s.
- Two boys in their teens.
- One man in his 30s.
- One man in his 40s.
Eight of the earlier confirmed patients have recovered. The remaining four patients, including the newly confirmed ones, are quarantining and recovering at home.
The Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing and the Big Horn County Public Health Department are tracing the contacts of these new patients, and will be notified, interviewed and given further instructions.
Big Horn County encourages residents to attend the surveillance testing event tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hardin High School on Terry Avenue in Hardin. A valid ID and a working phone number and physical address are required for testing, the release states.
Big Horn County health officials encourage individuals to call public health for an interview if they believe they've been exposed to COVID-19 by calling IHS Public Health at 406-638-3478 or Big Horn County Public Health at 406-665-8720.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.