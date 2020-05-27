Big Horn County adds 3 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Horn County added three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after surveillance testing events.

The three new patients were asymptomatic and were found after being tested at surveillance testing events, which is a random testing of members of a community, according to a press release by Big Horn County public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

“Until recently, our public health officials have been in a reactive testing mode by necessity,” said George Real Bird III, chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and public health board in the release. “With the ability to test everyone in our County at a mass screening, public health can be much more proactive, particularly when it comes to finding asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.”

The three newly-confirmed cases are a man and a woman in their 20s and a boy younger than 10.

Nine previous cases in the county were:

Two girls in their teens.

Two women in their 20s.

One woman in her 50s.

Two boys in their teens.

One man in his 30s.

One man in his 40s.